Harvard researchers say they have reversed aging with a cocktail of drugs

Is one of humanity’s myths coming true? ” We iwe identify six chemical cocktails that, in less than a week and without compromising cellular identity, restore a genome-wide juvenile transcript profile and reverse transcriptomic agewrite Sinclair and a team of 17 others researchers in the journal Aging.

“Thus, rejuvenation by age reversal can be achieved, not only by genetic, but also by chemical means.i”, i.e. with medicines.

If it sounds too good to be true, it very well could be. So far the evidence is only in human cells in the laboratory, in vitro: we are a long way from testing animal models and even further from testing humans, but the premise, at least, is very intriguing, even if turning back the clock in individual cell lines is far from proving that it is possible to improve age-related health factors in living animals.

Obviously a study at the cellular level is not a study at the level of the human or animal body as a whole, but the premises are interesting.

The study looked at how cells lose information as they age, especially epigenetic information.

As we age, our cells go from having unlimited potential as embryos to differentiating into only one specific cell type, and eventually become senescent and lose their functionality.

In 2012, Shinya Yamanaka and Sir John B. Gurdon won a Nobel Prize for showing that this process can actually be reversed. They found that activation of so-called Yamanaka factors (OCT4, SOX2 and KLF4) in mammals can transform adult cells into induced pluripotent stem cells with unlimited potential.

A few years later, a team of researchers showed that even temporarily activating these Yamanaka factors in mice made the rodents healthier. Since then, the race has been on to apply the same thing in humans, but without transforming cancerous cells: if I give the ability to reproduce indefinitely, I don’t want to give it to the diseased cells.

Sinclair’s lab has already achieved promising initial results and has been able to use Yamanka factors to restore vision in mice and monkeys with damaged optic nerves, which in itself would be an incredible advance for medicine.

But all of this work involves gene therapy – the introduction of Yamanka factor genes using a virus – which is expensive, controversial and not without its complications.

The challenge is to find a way to achieve the same results using chemicals that could be turned into a drug or therapy – and that’s what Sinclair says he achieved at Harvard. No gene therapy, but a mix of drugs that achieves the same goal.

“Until recently, the best we could do was slow down aging. New findings suggest we can now reverse that.”afferma Sinclair. “This process has previously required gene therapy, limiting its widespread use.”

To figure this out, the team developed a system that distinguishes young from senescent cells. Instead of just looking at genetic factors associated with aging, they also looked for real-time rates of nucleocytoplasmic (NCC) protein compartmentalization – apparently, old cells have leaky nuclear membranes.

Using this screening method, the team then showed they could reverse NCC rates in senescent human cells to look like young cells again using six different cocktails of chemicals.

Below is a graph showing the different cocktails (C 1 to 6) tested on old senescent cells versus a quiescent cell, which serves as a control, versus biological aging data from rodent and other human cells. Age is plotted on the vertical axis.

The team is keeping the recipe for these cocktails to themselves for now, though Sinclair said on Twitter that he’s since found more of the six in the paper.

The team identified six chemical cocktails (and more now) that restore NCC and genome-wide transcript profiles to youthful states and reverse transcriptomic age in less than a week 4/17 pic.twitter.com/ECRCtximYl — David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023

The research is interesting, but talking about reversing aging is, at least, premature, precisely because the experiment was only carried out in vitro and on single cells. The researchers were perhaps a little too enthusiastic in presenting their result. The youth serum, if it exists, is not yet with us.



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles from Economic Scenarios.

⇒ Register now ⇐

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

