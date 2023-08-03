Harvest and store aronia berries using these tips

Harvest time for aronia berries is usually in late summer into autumn, generally from mid-August to early September. How to harvest and store aronia berries, and how to use them, read on!

Aronia berries are tasty and healthy, and they are rich in antioxidants. You can use them in many ways. If you can stomach the pungent taste, eating raw or frozen fruit is healthy! They are mostly used in the processed state. We give tips on the right harvest and storage so that you can enjoy the berries for longer.

When are aronia berries ripe

How do you know when the berries are ready to harvest? If the berries are red, they are not yet ripe. Let them continue to mature on the bush. When they are black you can pick them because they are done.

How to harvest aronia berries

Some shrubs can bear berries up to several liters. These berries are very easy to harvest once they are ripe. How do you harvest aronia berries correctly? Simply grab the grape and pull your hand down to remove the berries in one fell swoop. Gather the berries in a bucket. Be sure to harvest the berries as soon as they are ready to harvest. Then they are easily picked.

Examine the fruit after harvest

After you’ve harvested the berries, examine each berry to see if it’s usable. If there are some spoiled or overripe berries, the others will soon spoil as well, so it is important to leave only good berries. Separate the good fruit from the bad. You can puree overripe berries and use them in cakes or smoothies.

Preparation for storage

In order to store your aronia berries properly and enjoy them longer, you need to prepare them properly. Place the berries in a colander. Drain them under cold water and run your hands over them to loosen anything that’s stuck to them. After washing, place the berries on a paper towel, then take another paper towel and dry them. Be careful not to crush the berries. The berries are rolled between the paper towels and dried on all sides.

How long do aronia berries keep?

Aronia berries can be kept at room temperature for a few days, in the refrigerator they will keep for several days longer. If you freeze the berries, you can use them for a few years. And once you have dried them, you can use them for several months.

How to freeze the berries

After the berries have been picked, washed, dried, bagged and tagged, all that remains is to freeze them. Take a bag you plan to freeze the berries in and label it with a sharpie. Just put them in the freezer until you need them. If the berries are dry, the fruit won’t stick together and will be easier to use for later.

Can you dry arionia berries?

Yes, it is entirely possible to dry the berries for later use. One of the most common methods is drying aronia berries in a convection oven. Drying removes most of the water content, so the dried berries are much sweeter than when fresh. How do you store the berries after drying them? Dried berries can be stored in a sealed container in a cool, dark, and dry pantry for three months. Protect from sunlight.

How to use the berries

Aronia berries weigh 1 to 1.5 g and have a deep red-purple flesh. The taste of the berry is bitter-sweet. While aronia berries can be eaten raw, they are more likely to be found in a processed form. They can be used as an ingredient in foods such as cakes, juices and tea. The berries are said to have many health benefits, including anti-cancer properties. Many of the proposed health benefits of chokeberry are linked to its high content of nutrients called polyphenols.

Traditionally, the berries were used as a cold remedy. They have a strong mouth-drying effect, which is why they are mainly used to make juices, purees, jams, jellies, syrups, teas and wines. A great way to work aronia berries into your day is to add 15 to 20 berries to your oatmeal in the morning and stir another 10 berries into your yogurt in the afternoon. Or put them in a salad.

Because of their high antioxidant content, aronia berries are an important part of the anti-aging regimen. They help protect skin from harmful external elements like pollution, smoke and UV rays, all of which can contribute to wrinkles and aged skin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

