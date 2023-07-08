Harvesting potatoes: when is the right time? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07/03/2023 2:03 p.m

Depending on the variety, it can take up to five months for potatoes to be ready for harvest. When is the right time? How can you tell if the potatoes are ripe? And how are they stored?

In the trade, the selection of potato varieties is rather limited – there are more than 2,000 varieties. If you have your own garden or balcony, you can grow your own potatoes with little effort.

Harvest time depends on the potato variety

Potatoes that can be stored are usually ready for harvest from mid-August.

Harvesting time depends on the variety planted. Depending on the group of varieties, potatoes need different amounts of time to ripen. Weather and soil conditions also have an influence. Early varieties such as the well-known “Sieglinde” have a growing season of around 110 to 120 days. They are ripe around July. In the case of late varieties such as “Donella”, this phase lasts between 140 and 160 days. They are harvested in September or October.

Identify the best time to harvest potatoes

If you want to store home-grown potatoes after harvest, you should choose a variety that takes at least four months to ripen, because very early varieties cannot be stored. So-called mid-early, mid-late and late varieties are suitable. Harvest time for this group begins around mid-August. If you no longer know exactly which seed potato variety you planted, you can easily orientate yourself by looking at the above-ground parts of the plant, the herb. As long as the leaves and stems are green, the tubers are in the growth phase.

Use the right tool for digging

The right time to harvest is around two to three weeks after the leaves and stems have turned brown and dried up. In order not to injure the tubers, a digging fork or a potato hoe is recommended. To test, dig up a potato plant. If the tubers come off easily and you can’t rub the skin off with your fingers, it’s time to harvest. The above-ground herb is also removed.

Do not dispose of infested plant parts in the compost

Sometimes potatoes form fruit: these berries are poisonous and must not be eaten.

If the potato plants are affected by diseases such as late blight, the leaves and stalks should not be disposed of in the compost but in household waste or in the organic waste bin so that pathogens cannot spread further. Potatoes that have grown too close to the surface and have therefore turned green should not be eaten. They contain solanine, a mildly toxic plant compound. Potato plants sometimes develop fruits that are confusingly similar to tomatoes. The so-called potato berries are also poisonous and must not be eaten.

Store potatoes in a cool, dark place

Damaged potatoes are not suitable for storage and must be eaten immediately. The ideal storage place for potatoes is dry, dark, airy and has a temperature of around five degrees. A natural earthen cellar is suitable for this, for example. Important: Do not wash the potatoes before storing them. At temperatures below three degrees, part of the starch turns into sugar. The potatoes then taste sweet. Too high temperatures stimulate germination.

