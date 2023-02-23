ansa Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a court of The Angelsat the end of second trial against him for harassment and rape. Today’s ruling in fact constitutes the certainty that the producer ex “King of Hollywood” he will end his days behind bars. The hearing to define the sentence took place almost two months later the jury verdict that found Weinstein guilty of raping a former Russian model and actress, who came to Los Angeles from Rome for a film festival in February 2013.

Today’s sentence adds to the one at 23 already inflicted on the 70-year-old in New York for similar charges. The producer spoke in the courtroom,

proclaiming himself innocent. The female victim of the abuse, identified only by the fictitious name of “Jane Doe 1”, is

burst into tears as Weinstein spoke.

Denied the motion for a new trial Judge Lisa B. Lench issued the ruling after denying a motion for a new trial filed by the former producer’s attorneys. The jury had already handed down the guilty verdict in December, convicting Weinstein on charges of rape and sexual assault against the woman.

The process Dozens of witnesses were heard during the trial, mostly women shocked to reenact actual assaults by Weinstein. In the end, however, the verdict focused on the allegations of four women dating back to the period 2005-2013. The jury consisted of eight men and four women. One of the accusers who nailed Weinstein is a Russian-born model who testified in February 2013 that she was in Los Angeles for an Italian film festival when the producer arrived uninvited at her Beverly Hills hotel room and ‘he raped.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

