“Vladimir’s relatives Putin they are worried about coughing fits, constant nausea and lack of appetite “. The indiscretion comes, as has often happened in recent months, from canale telegram General SVRwhich for some time has cited internal sources for the information shared Kremlin. Putin would have had a medical visit over the weekend and the circle of people closest to him would be worried about a persistent thinness and cough. “It is becoming evident that his condition will be seen by elites in Russia as a sign of the rapidly deteriorating health of the leader.” In recent months, Putin allegedly lost 8 kilos and also on the occasion of the last video-conference meeting with the deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenkostopped for several coughs.

The Telegram channel – which did not cite evidence for its claims about Putin’s poor health – explained: “Both Putin himself and his relatives, as well as doctors, are concerned about the president’s coughing fits, as well as the constant nausea and lack of appetite due to drugs and a specific diet “.

Putin, the visit and the irritation of the war

Putin was only seen once between Friday and Sunday – a period during which he was said to have undergone a medical examination – in an insignificant online meeting with the governor of the former Gulag Magadan region, Sergey Nosov. However, according to several sources, these meetings are often recorded in earlier days and then broadcast as if they were live.

Telegram General SVR further explained that Putin is particularly upset about how things are going in the war, berating and then interrupting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent online meeting. “Putin would have resorted to screams and swear words.”