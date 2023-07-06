Has Madonna postponed concerts in 2023 because of the illness?

Apparently, Madonna’s health is no longer a secret in 2023, but what caused the pop diva’s concerts to be postponed?

Why was Madonna hospitalized in 2023?

Unfortunately, although the pop diva has been quite active in recent months, on June 24, 2023 she was able to stem a serious bacterial infection. Madonna was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious in her home. However, not much is known about the condition of the singer and the reasons for her hospitalization. The star has reportedly been rehearsing non-stop for her ‘Celebration’ tour. It was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver in honor of her 40-year career. In addition, Madonna has more than 80 dates scheduled for her world tour in 2023. This included six concerts each in New York, Los Angeles and London, but all of these plans fell through due to her illness.

It recently turned out that the pop singer had contracted a bacterial infection in the last month of planning the tour. Madonna, 64, is said to have been battling a fever for more than a month, which led to her being hospitalized. However, the star kept her medical condition a secret as she feared the tour she worked so hard for could be jeopardized if she sees a doctor. The fact that she delayed seeking medical help is said to have exacerbated the severity of the infection.

Was the pop diva too exhausted?

Allegedly, Madonna didn’t take any time off in 2023 to take care of herself and deal with the fever. In addition, she was still working “extraordinarily” long before the infection occurred. The pop diva was evidently overtired, although those close to her had warned her to take it easy.

Rosie O’Donnell, one of the Queen of Pop’s longtime friends and colleagues, shared an old photo of her and Madonna on Instagram on July 3, 2023 as a memento. In the comments section of her post, a fan asked the pop singer how she’s dealing with her health issue. The comedian answered the question briefly, revealing that Madonna is already recovering at home and staying strong. Following her release from hospital, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said the singer’s recovery will be a process that will prioritize her health over her upcoming concerts.

