has no assets in his name

It has become a case divorce between Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk. The couple, by mutual agreement, would have decided to separate already during last autumn, therefore before the former Inter was accused of alleged sexual assault against a young girl in Paris. Recently, the actress explained that their love story is over, with inevitable regret.

Hakimi and the divorce case: all in the mother’s name

And so the ex Inter full-back’s wife, today in force at Paris Saint-Germainfiled for divorce, counting on being able to obtain at least half of the properties and fortune of the footballer born in 1998, one of the highest paid in the French top division with a salary of over one million euros a month.

Arrived in court, however, the Spanish actress’s lawyers found that Hakimi had no property or even bank savings. In fact, the footballer has long held all his assets in his mother’s name.