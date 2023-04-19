Haschberg elderberry – what’s behind it?

Popular and particularly health-promoting elder variety: Haschberg

The “Haschberg” elder is one of the most popular and high-quality elder varieties.

There are many different types of elderberry, but one of the most popular and high-quality varieties is undoubtedly the “Haschberg” elder. It belongs to the group of black elderberry bushes and convinces with many positive properties.

What distinguishes Haschberg Elderberry?

Compared to other types of elder, this variety is very productive. It starts with the numerous creamy-white flowers that exude a pleasant scent. This makes them ideal for use in the kitchen, for example for making elderflower syrup, which gives desserts and drinks a wonderfully light aroma. Haschberg elder forms large, strong fruit umbels on which lots of berries grow. A single umbel can bear several hundred grams of fruit. Their berries are considered to be particularly flavorful and can be processed very well. In addition, they contain many important nutrients, valuable plant pigments, vitamins and iron, but also essential oils that contribute to their intense taste. Extracts from the elder variety Haschberg are also particularly recommended as a dietary supplement.

Can Haschberg elderberries be planted by yourself?

The plant is ideal for growing in the home garden. It is self-fertile and insect-friendly, as well as being very robust and hardy. With its white flowers and black berries, it is not only visually appealing, but thanks to its expansive shape, it can also be used as a screen or as a windbreak.

Elderberry expert and naturopath Cornelia Titzmann recommends: “If you use this variety elder If you want to plant them yourself, make sure you choose an optimal location. The plant prefers moist, slightly loamy soil and a sunny to partially shaded location. Due to their high growth of up to 4-5 meters and a width of up to 3-4 meters, you should plan enough space. Planted in an ideal location and with sufficient water, you can look forward to slightly fragrant, white elderflowers in May and June. From mid-September you can harvest the juicy black berries and process them into juice or jelly, for example.”

