Alone in the Dark

THQ Nordic announced at a recent press conference that Alone in the Dark, the originator of the 3D survival horror game released in 1992, will launch a remake. The corresponding platforms of the new version include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but the time to market has yet to be determined. Since 2015’s “Alone in the Dark: Illumination” (Alone in the Dark: Illumination” (Alone in the Dark: Illumination” (Alone in the Dark: Illumination), there has been no new entry in the series, and this remake will also be THQ Nordic since 2018 from Atari. 》The first game developed after purchase.

According to reports, the background of the remake version of the game will still be set in the southern United States in the 1920s, and the characters, scenes, and themes have not changed. Players will need to control the original protagonists Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby to face a “new” enemy created by the development team to uncover the truth hidden in the swamp manor. In addition to the remake of “Haunted Mansion”, THQ Nordic also introduced news of new works such as “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake” and “AEW Fight Forever” at the event. Interested friends can Check out the full playback video.