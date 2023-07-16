Home » ‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Continues During Actors’ Strike With Disney Characters on the Red Carpet
'Haunted Mansion' Premiere Continues During Actors' Strike With Disney Characters on the Red Carpet

‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Continues During Actors’ Strike With Disney Characters on the Red Carpet

Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s newest films, which is coming out on July 28th.

©Disney

Films often have red-carpet events before their official opening with actors from the film in attendance. Due to the beginning of the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, however, Disney has Disney characters walking the red carpet instead.

The press at the event was informed that no actors from the film, or their director, would be in attendance, so the press is talking to Disneyland characters instead.

Staying in the spooky theme of the film, Disney has villains like They will do evil walking the red carpet.

Cruella de Vil was also spotted on the carpet.

The Evil Queen then walked the red carpet.

Mickey and Minnie were also spotted in special outfits on the red carpet as well.

This red carpet took place in front of the Haunted Mansion ride in Disneyland followed by a screening at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure.

Haunted Mansion in Disneyland

Haunted Mansion comes to movie theaters on July 28th, and in the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the latest with these strikes so stay tuned.

