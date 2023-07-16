‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere Continues During Actors’ Strike With Disney Characters on the Red Carpet

Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s newest films, which is coming out on July 28th.

Films often have red-carpet events before their official opening with actors from the film in attendance. Due to the beginning of the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, however, Disney has Disney characters walking the red carpet instead.

The press at the event was informed that no actors from the film, or their director, would be in attendance, so the press is talking to Disneyland characters instead.

The press has been informed there will be no interviews conducted at the #HauntedMansion premiere — not even with director Justin Simien. Instead, Disneyland characters are walking the carpet. pic.twitter.com/P43FmPFz8v — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2023

Staying in the spooky theme of the film, Disney has villains like They will do evil walking the red carpet.

With a SAG-AFTRA strike in effect, the #HauntedMansion premiere at Disneyland is seeing characters like Maleficent walk the carpet. pic.twitter.com/1oG9dE850K — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2023

Cruella de Vil was also spotted on the carpet.

The fictional character Cruella de Vil has arrived at the #HauntedMansion premiere in Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/kKnSzCsH1j — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2023

The Evil Queen then walked the red carpet.

Following appearances by dog hater Cruella de Vil and the villainous Maleficent, the Evil Queen hits the red carpet at the #HauntedMansion premiere in Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/9329QePfk6 — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2023

Mickey and Minnie were also spotted in special outfits on the red carpet as well.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have arrived at the #HauntedMansion premiere in Disneyland — the first major carpet to take place since SAG-AFTRA voted to issue a strike Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tMkYTHFIZe — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2023

This red carpet took place in front of the Haunted Mansion ride in Disneyland followed by a screening at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure.

Haunted Mansion in Disneyland

Haunted Mansion comes to movie theaters on July 28th, and in the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the latest with these strikes so stay tuned.

Read more about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike right here

