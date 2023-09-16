Hausengel Holding GmbH once again received the German Health Award

Ebsdorfergrund – Hausengel Holding GmbH is pleased to have once again been awarded the renowned German Health Award. The company already received this prestigious award last year, continuing its success story.

The German Health Award, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality in cooperation with the news channel n-TV, is based on a representative survey of German consumers. This year, their satisfaction in the healthcare industry was also examined. The evaluation criteria were the reliability and contact options, as well as the competence and friendliness of the 620 companies examined. The best of them received the coveted award. The goal: More transparency and comparability for consumers in the health sector.

Hausengel, a family business with over 18 years of experience, was once again honored in the “Nursing Services & Caregiver Placement” category and was able to further improve its rating compared to the previous year. The company was also able to score points in the “Offer” subcategory and received first place in this special category. The awards once again confirm Hausengel’s leading position as a placement agency for carers from Eastern Europe.

Juliane Bohl, managing director of the Hausengel group of companies, was on site at the award ceremony in Essen on September 7th. “As a family-run company, we particularly value the trust placed in us,” emphasizes Bohl. “Our many years of experience have shown us how much courage it takes to accept outside help to care for beloved family members. This has motivated us to continually work on our transparency, the quality of our care and our customer service. We are very pleased that our efforts are recognized by this award and the appreciation that comes with it.”

The aim of each individual placement is to provide legal, safe, fast and individually tailored support. Every situation requires a tailor-made solution. Clear communication, good accessibility, comprehensive advice and needs-based help are the basis for this. Customer feedback is an important source of inspiration for the continuous development and improvement of Hausengel’s services.

Further information about the German Health Award 2023 can be found on the website of the German Institute for Service Quality.

