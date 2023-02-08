Take care of mouth it is something fundamental from different points of view. Making a purely aesthetic and psychological discourse, we can already state that, presenting oneself with a nice smileyou can have many more chances to make a good impression in front of your interlocutor, as well as having an extra gear with which to better face the daily challenges.

In short, taking care of yourself from every point of view is essential, especially when it comes to the dental arch and yours safeguardsince the latter is also useful for avoiding really serious health problems that are difficult to deal with in the circumstances in which they have been neglected.

It is precisely for this reason that problems such as the dental malocclusion must be addressed from the outset. It must be said, however, that to notice complications of this kind, it is necessary to have a dentist check-up, given that in the most serious circumstances, problems of this kind can lead to real pathologies e annoyances that extend throughout the body.

Even when, apparently, there seems to be no connection between a certain part of the body and the oral cavity, in fact, we must understand that everything is connected in our body and, for this, take 360° self-care it is simply necessary.

In the following lines we will find out everything there is to know about the care and safeguarding of the smile, taking into account issues such as dental malocclusion.

How to have a healthier smile and solve problems such as malocclusion

Dental malocclusion is a fairly common problem and, therefore, highly solvable:

To have a healthy smile you should have a healthy mouth and take care of your oral hygiene assiduously, without ever compromising with it.

It is important to get checked out by a dentist expert periodically, in order to avoid problems of various kinds.

expert periodically, in order to avoid problems of various kinds. The slight malocclusion is a problem that can be solved with a transparent fixturewhen resolution times are between 4 and 9 months.

What is malocclusion? Everything you need to know about it

Going into the merits of what, in fact, the malocclusion represents, it can affect the teeth of the upper arch. All this generates anomalies between maxilla and mandiblehindering primary functions such as chewing and swallowing in the most intense forms.

An imperfect dental occlusion can generate several problems of various kinds that do not always affect the oral cavity exclusively. In fact, this condition can generate:

Pain in cervical area and back, compromising posture.

and back, compromising posture. Heachache even persistent.

even persistent. Tinnitusthat is an annoying ringing in the ears that can cause many inconveniences even in everyday situations.

As previously mentioned, commonly with many other dental pathologies, malocclusion also manifests itself at several levels and with different intensities. When neglected or, in any case, in the more complex stages, it can be the consequence of a hereditary genetic factor.

There are many, then, the triggering causes of malocclusion: from abnormal breathing to bad swallowing, up to the habit of grinding your teeth at night or a bad dental work you have undergone in the past, such as the incorrect placement of a plate or the removal of a tooth.