have no doubts, this hurts less

Chocolate can be both dark and milk. Let’s find out which of the two is considered the most suitable for our body.

Il chocolate it is certainly a food that both adults and children like without distinction. Nowadays, however, we find it in various pastry recipes and in many sweets.

The origins of chocolate

Il chocolate it is surely highly regarded by most of the people all over the world. Indeed, it is quite difficult to resist it because, thanks to various factors, it makes our palate happy every time.

Moreover, in addition to its proverbial goodness, the chocolateaccording to various studies on the subject, it seems that it is even capable of lower blood pressure and the stroke risk.

But, on the other hand, as in most things, it is not, even at this juncture, the case to exaggerate. Indeed, on the contrary, much better to be moderate, and, therefore, treat yourself to a moment of pleasure of this kind only sometimes.

In fact, they are also just i medici which remind us that if we exaggerate, consequently, our body takes on a excessive amount of sugar which is the cause, precisely, of some health problems that should not be underestimated, such as, for example, i heart ailments.

Be that as it may, beyond these indications, perhaps not everyone knows that the chocolate it even has very ancient origins. Historians, in fact, tell us that even the civilization of the Maya and of the Aztecs they made use of cacao to prepare tasty drinks.

In fact, it seems that they used the cocoa beans to get what they called chocolatei.e. sort of cocktail offered to the gods and also seasoned with pepper, chilli pepper and other particularly tasty spices.

Furthermore, it seems that, in some of the aforementioned populations, at a certain point, cocoa was also used as money. In this case, therefore, according to reports, a slave had to be worth a hundred seeds of the cocoa plant.

Dark chocolate and milk chocolate

As for theItaliahowever, it seems that the first cocoa production dates back to around the seventeenth century, especially in the cities of Venezia e you Firenze.

And, another important stage in the history of chocolate is certainly the one that took place during the year 1865when Caffarelin that of Turin, thanks to a mix of cocoa and hazelnutsbrought to the market of good gianduia chocolate.

Be that as it may, beyond the fascinating breaking latest news of the birth and development of the production of this special product, in general, there are two types of chocolate that can be chosen.

Indeed, there is prefer the sweet taste of milk chocolate and who, on the other hand, the most intense of the dark chocolate. But, apart from personal tastes, at this point, one wonders what it is the best for our body.

In this regard, it can be seen that there is not much difference between thecalorie intake of one type rather than another. Indeed, one hundred grams of milk chocolate owns around 560 Kcal e one hundred grams of dark chocolate it has approx 540Kcal.

The real discrepancy, however, is, specifically, in the amount of fat and sugar. Well, between the two, it’s the milk chocolate which has more. Also, the dark chocolate contains fibre and a greater number of minerals e you vitamins.