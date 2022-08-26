The mystery of the universe always makes people curious, but it is difficult to know what kind of galaxies exist hundreds of millions of light-years away from us. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which shares cosmic information with the world from time to time, exposed a 34-second “black hole sound” audio on the 22nd, and this black hole sound from 200 million light-years away made the Few people are horrified after hearing it…

On the 22nd, NASA announced a sound file called “Black Hole Sound” on its official Twitter. NASA said that since most of outer space is in a vacuum state, theoretically there is no way to hear any sound, but scientists are 240 million light-years away. , The black hole in the Perseus cluster of galaxies found a large amount of gas and pressure waves, and through the propagation of gas and mixed with other data collected by NASA, it was translated and sounded, and the “black hole sound” appeared.