The mystery of the universe always makes people curious, but it is difficult to know what kind of galaxies exist hundreds of millions of light-years away from us. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), which shares cosmic information with the world from time to time, exposed a 34-second “black hole sound” audio on the 22nd, and this black hole sound from 200 million light-years away made the Few people are horrified after hearing it…

Photo from NASA Exoplanets

NASA Announces ‘Black Hole Sound’ Audio File

On the 22nd, NASA announced a sound file called “Black Hole Sound” on its official Twitter. NASA said that since most of outer space is in a vacuum state, theoretically there is no way to hear any sound, but scientists are 240 million light-years away. , The black hole in the Perseus cluster of galaxies found a large amount of gas and pressure waves, and through the propagation of gas and mixed with other data collected by NASA, it was translated and sounded, and the “black hole sound” appeared.

NASA shares the 'sound of a black hole' with the worldPhoto from NASA Exoplanets

Weird, mysterious sound

In fact, the sound of a black hole is so low-frequency that humans cannot hear it. NASA used the latest technology to increase the sound wave data by 57 octaves, and a low and eerie audio file came out. Many netizens had goosebumps after listening to it, thinking that the sound was as incredible as a mysterious universe, and some felt it was growling like a beast, and NASA’s post quickly aroused discussion, with 460,000 likes so far.

See also  "I am an off-site student in Florence, for me the attending physician is a mirage"

NASA shares the 'sound of a black hole' with the worldPhoto from Twitter @NASAExoplanets

However, some people said that in fact, this sound was very healing, and it made people feel closer to the unknown universe. Maybe black holes are out of reach for us, but because of NASA’s sharing this time, there is an extra point. learn!

