Have you ever seen a unicorn? The video that sheds light on newborn screening for SMA

Aurora she is 6 years old and talks, laughs, eats alone. Antonio he has one and stands up, leafs through the first books. They are daily and apparently simple gestures, but extraordinary if you think that they have Sma1, the more severe form Of spinal muscular atrophya rare genetic pathology that progressively weakens muscles, making daily gestures such as sitting and standing difficult, and in more serious cases swallowing and breathing.

The stories of Aurora and Antonio, unthinkable until a few years ago, are now possible thanks to advances in science and therapies.

And they are the little protagonists of the short film “Have you ever seen a unicorn?”produced by Sma families, Rare Diseases Observatory (OMaR) and GoGo Frames in the center of one special screening organized at Palazzo Merulana in recent days during the month of awareness on the Extended Newborn Screening (ENS).

Occasion to look to the future of the pathology in the course of a comparison between clinicians and institutional representatives during the event created by Sma families e OMaR – Rare Diseases Observatory with the non-conditioning contribution of Novartis and the patronage of NeMO Clinical Centers.

Timely diagnosis it is – recalls a note – at the moment the most important weapon to combat spinal muscular atrophy and is achieved thanks to neonatal screening: a genetic test which identifies the presence of SMA in the newborn child, allowing intervene before the symptoms appear and the serious and irreversible damage typical of the pathology occurs.

A right guaranteed only in seven Regions

It was 2019 when the first screening pilot project began and 2021 when the working group at the Ministry of Health gave its positive opinion to extend it throughout Italy. To date, however, the decree to make this right effective is still missing for all newborns in our country and is currently guaranteed only in seven Regions.

«A guilty regulatory delay that creates very serious inequalities»he claims Francesco Saverio Mennini, professor of Political Economy and Health Economics at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. The teacher underlines the importance of the value of life and the responsibility of the Italian healthcare system in guaranteeing equal rights. «Newborn screening combined with highly advanced therapies is a combination that guarantees quality of life, hope, future and new life for families».

Advances in therapies

«The enormous progress in therapies for SMA has allowed us to witness a real breakthrough in the last six years Copernican revolution which radically changed the perspective of patients and their families“, points out Marika Paneassociate professor of Child Neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University and director of the Nemo Pediatric Clinical Center of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation.

Pane adds: «Today a real “Sma 3.0” is emerging, that of the era of universal newborn screening, in which we would have a diagnosis no longer based on clinical severity, but on the presence of a genetic defect (the absence of the SMN1 gene). Regardless of the therapeutic approach, the data available today incontrovertibly indicates that the earlier treatments are intervened, the greater their effectiveness. If therapies are administered before the onset of symptomsas happens with an early diagnosis thanks to neonatal screening, children are able to complete the same stages of motor development as their healthy peers”.

Extend newborn screening throughout Italy to avoid creating disparities

«The short film and the discussion that follows are very important opportunities for us because we have the opportunity to talk about the lives and normalize the daily lives of our families by bringing out the impact of therapies”, states the president of Famiglie Sma Anita Pallara. «SMA is changing rapidly thanks to scientific advances but institutional responses are unable to keep pace. The failure to extend newborn screening throughout Italy is a defeat for everyone and creates a serious disparity”.

Francesca GasbarriOMaR’s digital and social media highlights that: «In recent years Osservatorio Malattie Rare has tried to change the way in which rare diseases and disabilities are talked about, putting people, their stories and daily lives at the centre. Today, at the center of our story there are two children, Antonio and Aurora. We look closely at their daily lives and celebrate their new life horizons made possible by scientific advances.”

Gene therapy

While there were no therapies for spinal muscular atrophy until 2017, today, thanks to the progress of science, we have several options, including that one gene, which intervenes directly on the genetic defect with a single administration. It is the therapy of the protagonists of the documentary, Antonio and Aurora, the same as which To date, 110 children have benefited in Italy.

«As a professional and a man I feel lucky and honored to be part of this project alongside the patient community, the scientific community and the institutions to guarantee newborn screening extended throughout the national territory and sustainable access to advanced therapies», he states Philip Giordano, General Manager of Novartis Gene Therapies. The meeting saw the participation of Mattia Gentile, director of the Medical Genetics Laboratory at the Venere Hospital in Bari; Of Ylenia Zambitomember of the Senate Social Affairs and Health Committee, Francesco Maria Salvatore Ciancitto, Ilenia Malavasi e Maddalena Morgante members of the House Social Affairs Committee.

