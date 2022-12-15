New recall by the Ministry of Health for this product present in all the pantries of Italians. Don’t eat it

Even this holiday season, government checks don’t stop. The withdrawn food is produced abroad but distributed throughout Italy and is highly appreciated by consumers, since the brand that distributes it is among the best known in our country.

food alert – crmag.it

Christmas is upon us and Italian consumers are in a hurry to shop for gifts to leave under the tree and for the long-awaited Christmas Eve dinner. On this occasion, the sums that every Italian family spends are really high, after all, they cook for many and with numerous courses. Among the foods purchased there is precisely the type of product recently recalled by the Ministry.

Health risk? The Ministry withdraws it

In recent months, numerous alerts have been reported for the most varied reasons. Risk of dangerous food poisoning, presence of foreign bodies, non-compliance with the sanitary rules of the production processesin short, even at this end of the year the manufacturing companies have given a lot to do to the competent bodies who have had to intervene and regulate the situation.

The Ministry of Health has reported a new report for two different batches of a very common product, especially in this period of the year. The food product in question is branded MareBlu was recalled for exceeding the permitted limits of histamine. This molecule if taken in great deal, causes symptoms similar to those of a food allergy.

Among these we find itching, redness mainly of the face and neck. In some more sensitive subjects the symptoms can be more sensational and for this reason the Ministry advises absolutely not to consume the product. If you purchased it, return it to the storehere you can request a refund even without presenting the receipt.

Here is the recalled product

The Ministry recalled two batches of anchovy fillets in extra virgin olive oil True Flavor Mareblu brand. The product is sold in 90 gram jars, with lot numbers 0000368375 and 0000357182 and minimum shelf life 12/10/2023 and 15/09/2023.

Mareblu anchovies (web photo)

As a precaution, i Classic anchovy fillets in olive oilalso under the Mareblu brand, for the possible organoleptic alteration, result of an accelerated maturation of the product. The lots recalled are the numbers 0000368373, 0000364577 and 0000357181 and the Tmc 08/10/2023 and 14/09/2023. Both types are produced by the same factory, the company Consortium Group Compañía Americana de Conservas Sac at the Sector Mogote Grande plant in San Andrés, department of Ica, in Peru.