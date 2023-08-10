Have younger looking skin? Just double the orgasms

The pleasant discovery, thanks to the story of the journalist Charlotte Bitmead published on Cosmopolitan, where there is a correlation between orgasms and skin health. Specifically, the journalist recounts how during the lockdown, while others were busy discovering new passions and entertaining themselves with new activities, her habit was to masturbate.

So it was that, to her pleasant amazement, she discovered how having more orgasms improved the health of her skin, to the point that she herself says: “During Zoom calls, friends and colleagues kept complimenting my skin and asking me what new products I was using, but I hadn’t changed my skincare routine at all. And I certainly couldn’t tell the boss: Oh, did you notice? I had an orgasm on my lunch break”. Charlotte, also explains how all of this has changed after obviously post pandemic, when we got back to normal. “I no longer saw that light so evident in old selfies, and then I understood: my skin was reacting to my sexual habits,” she says with conviction. The question that inevitably, the journalist is forced to ask is:” Really a little masturbation helps the skin more than an expensive cream?”.

As aesthetic medicine specialist at the Waterhouse Young Clinic in London, Paris Acharya explains: “Orgasms increase heart rate and blood pressure, stimulating circulation, supplying oxygen and essential nutrients to the skin, eliminating toxins and helping to achieve a glowing complexion”. According to another study, couples between the ages of 40 and 50 who have 50% more sex than the average peer appear younger (from 5 to 7 years).

Beyond the skin, the impact of an orgasm on our lives is also seen on our brainexplains Nan Wise, neuroscientist and author of Why Good Sex Matters: “A region of the brain called the somatosensory cortex allows us to perceive touch, temperature and pain. We discovered that sensations from the genitals are processed by a specific point in the somatosensory cortex, which we have called the genital sensory cortex.” – moreover, the specialist herself also underlines to take into account – “serotonin, prolactin and opioids that we produce naturally with our body and that lift our mood, such as endorphins. The feeling of well-being arises from the chemical processes that take place in our brain”.