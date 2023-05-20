Having aromatic herbs always at hand is possible: we give you two options for doing so

Aromatic herbs are very precious, not only because they flavor our dishes, but also for their natural properties.

Italian cuisine traditionally makes extensive use of it: as we would do without it, for example basil, oregano, parsley, sage and rosemary? Besides how ingredients in the kitchenwe can also use them to prepare herbal teas and infusions, compresses and decoctions benefits for our health.

Many herbs boast indeed digestive, relaxing, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial properties. They are a real treasure that we must always keep at home.

Having a pot where we grow our seedling even without having a vegetable garden or a balcony is very common, but when it’s not possible we buy bunches of aromatic herbs at the market or supermarket. In any case, it is useful to be able to store herbs and not just consume them fresh.

In this way, we will always have them available whenever we need them. There are two simple and effective solutions that allow you to preserve the aroma of herbs.

The drying of herbs

The first option is theoven drying. We wash the aromatic herb we have chosen and remove the damaged leaves. It’s best not to mix different herbs for this process since each herb takes a different time to dry. Dry the leaves with a clean, dry cloth. We preheat the oven to minimum temperaturecirca 50-60 degrees.

We distribute the herbs on a pan covered with baking paper without overlapping them. We bake without however closing the oven door, which we will leave ajar so that the air circulates. After a few hours, when they are completely dry, remove them from the oven and let them cool. At this point, we can keep them hermetically sealed in glass jarswhich must be stored in a cool and dry place, away from direct light.

The freezing

Even if we decide to freeze herbsmust first be washed and dried with a dry, clean cloth. We can then chop them or leave the leaves whole according to our preferences and the uses we will have to make of them. Let’s divide them into small portionsso that when we have to defrost them we can easily remove only the quantity we need from the freezer.

We insert the portions in airtight containers or freezer bags, eliminating all the air before closing them again. We label reporting the date and content. Frozen herbs keep their flavor for several months. Despite this, it is preferable to use them to flavor cooked dishes and not as a fresh garnish.