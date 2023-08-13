Hawaii, nearly 100 dead and a thousand missing from fires

August 13, 202306:00

The fire that engulfed the island of Maui is the most serious in the United States since the last century. DNA is used to identify the victims. Meanwhile, the well-known American businessman donates 100 million for aid



I am almost 100 victims make sure of devastating fire which destroyed the island of Maui, in the Hawaii. This was reported by the governor of the state, Josh Green, warning that the budget “will continue to rise. We want to prepare people for this”. A thousand missing. Flames engulfed the island last week, making this fire the worst in the United States in the last century.

DNA is used to identify the victims DNA is used to identify the victims caused by the fire. The head of the Maui police, John Pelletier, took stock of the dramatic situation, who – according to the international media – invited the population to undergo DNA tests in a nearby facility to speed up the identifications.

Deadliest fire since 1918 – The partial toll has already surpassed that of the 2018 Northern California wildfire, which left 85 dead. The Hawaiian fire is also the deadliest in the United States since the 1918 Cloquet Fire, which erupted in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and swept through a number of rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.

In addition to the main one,

other fires they occurred on Maui in the Kihei area of ​​the south of the island and in the mountain communities inland, known as the Upcountry. Another blaze broke out Friday night in Kaanapali, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but rescue workers managed to put it out.

Over 15,000 tourists have fled.

A destroyed land – The images from the archipelago, beaten by strong winds that feed new fires in the omnipresent brushwood, are spectral: columns of smoke and flames alternate with charred bodies under sheets carried by rescuers overwhelmed by fatigue and pain, with animal carcasses, cars, boats, houses and shops devastated by fire and looting, smoked trees and exotic plants. Sewers and pipes have exploded in urban centers and villages. “We will clarify,” promises the Hawaiian prosecutor.

The prayer of the Pope and the gift of Bezos – During the Angelus, Pope Francis recalled the dead in the fires: “I wish to assure you of my prayers for the victims of the fires that devastated the island of Maui, in Hawaii”. And among the many solidarity initiatives, also noteworthy is that of Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, who donated 100 million dollars for aid.

