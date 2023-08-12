Hawaii Wildfires: Highest Death Toll from Natural Disaster Since Statehood

Death Toll in Hawaii Wildfires Reaches 67, Highest Since Statehood

MADRID, 12 Ago. (EUROPA PRESS) – County officials have confirmed that the death toll due to wildfires in the US archipelago of Hawaii has risen to 67, officially making it the highest death toll from a natural disaster since statehood.

Previously, the deadliest disaster the island had experienced was the tsunami that occurred in 1960, which left 61 people dead, according to the US news channel ABC News.

As a response to the severity of the situation, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has declared a public health emergency on the island. The HHS has explained that this declaration “provides health care providers at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) greater flexibility to meet the emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid recipients.”

“We will do everything possible to help Hawaii officials respond to the health impacts of the wildfires,” stated HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. He further added that they are “working in close collaboration with state and local health authorities” as well as their “partners around the world.”

Evacuation efforts were swift, with more than 14,000 people being evacuated from the island of Maui during the day on Wednesday. Around 14,500 individuals are being transferred to other nearby islands, as reported by CNN.

Richard Bissen, the mayor of Lahaina, the former capital of the archipelago and one of the most touristic areas of Hawaii, estimated that 80 percent of the city has been completely destroyed due to the flames, fanned by Hurricane Dora.

Experts have also highlighted the long-lasting impacts of these fires, not only on physical health but also mental health. The smoke from wildfires contains gases, pollutants, and particles that people can inhale, which can then enter the lungs and bloodstream. Research has shown that wildfires and the subsequent smoke can increase rates of anxiety and depression, exacerbating existing conditions among those affected.

The situation in Hawaii remains critical, and authorities continue to work tirelessly to contain the wildfires and provide support to affected residents.

