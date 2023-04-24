Hay fever: Hyposensitization is rarely used despite good chances of success

BKK VBU

More and more people suffer from hay fever, especially women. Usually only the symptoms are treated and rarely the causes: Only 3 to 4% of allergy-stricken patients make use of hyposensitization, one third of them are children and adolescents, as current figures from the BKK VBU health insurance company show.

Hay Fever Boom

More and more people suffer from allergies, most commonly hay fever. Between 2013 (68,820 patients) and 2021 (84,630), the number of insured persons who received medical treatment for a pollen allergy increased by 18%, as current figures from the BKK VBU health insurance company show. The reasons are also due to climate change. Global warming has lengthened the pollen season and thus the period of complaints for those affected.

healing rather than relief

Hyposensitization can help patients to become less sensitive to the allergens in the long term. The chances of recovery with consistently implemented hyposensitization are good: in around 85% of patients, significant relief or even complete disappearance of the allergy symptoms can be achieved – for up to ten years.

Desensitization is rarely performed

Nevertheless, patient data from the BKK VBU from 2021 show that despite the good chances of success, only 2,941 insured persons (3.48%) carried out hyposensitization due to a pollen allergy. In the same year, however, 84,630 BKK VBU policyholders with the same allergy diagnoses were receiving medical treatment. Children and adolescents up to the age of 18 make up an above-average proportion of hyposensitization patients.

Seniors, children and women are more affected by allergy

Children, young people and the elderly are particularly affected by pollen allergies. The BKK·VBU figures show: Of the total of 84,630 medical treatments in 2021, more than one in three (35.8%) took place in the age groups up to 0 to 19 years and over 65 years.

