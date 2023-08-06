Hazelnut milk: properties, benefits and versatility in the kitchen

Il hazelnut milk it is a vegetable drink obtained by grinding hazelnuts and filtered to obtain a consistency similar to milk. This delicious alternative to cow’s milk offers various health benefits. It is rich in vitamin E, monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants which help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. It is also a source of calcium and vitamin D, essential for strong bones and teeth. Thanks to the presence of phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin B, it promotes brain health and mental well-being. Furthermore, being lactose and cholesterol free, it is an ideal choice for those who are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet.

So let’s find out, in detail, what they are benefits, property and any contraindications of this drink, many curiosity e useful info.

What is hazelnut milk

Il hazelnut milk is a plant-based drink hazelnuts. It is made by grinding hazelnuts and mixing them with water to create a creamy, milk-like mixture. It has a slightly sweet taste and a distinctive nutty aroma. It can be used in many ways, as a beverage to drink on its own, added to coffee or tea, used to make smoothies, cereals, desserts, sauces and so much more. Thanks to its nutritional profile, it offers several health benefits, including healthy fatty acids, essential vitamins and minerals.

Benefits and properties of hazelnut milk

Il hazelnut milk boasts several benefits e property for health:

nutritious: is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, vitamin B, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which contribute to the overall health of the body;Lactose-free: being lactose-free, it is an ideal choice for people with lactose intolerance or sensitivity;Rich in antioxidants: hazelnuts are a natural source of antioxidants, such as vitamin E, which help fight oxidative stress and protect cells from free radical damage;Heart health: contains monounsaturated fatty acids, known for their role in promoting cardiovascular health and reducing bad cholesterol (LDL);Brain health support: hazelnuts contain folic acid and vitamin B6, which are essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system and can help maintain a healthy mind;Good source of vegetable protein: can provide a significant amount of protein, useful for building and maintaining muscle mass;vegan diet: For those following a vegan or vegetarian diet, nut milk is a nutritious and delicious choice.

It’s important to note that, as with any food, the nutritional intake varies by product and method of preparation. Make sure you choose products that are free from added sugar and preservatives to get the maximum benefits.

Nutritional values

I nutritional values of hazelnut milk may vary slightly depending on the brand and method of preparation. Below are the approximate data for 100 ml of unsweetened drink:

Calories: about 30-50 kcal Fat: about 2-4 g of which saturated fatty acids: about 0.2-0.4 g of which monounsaturated fatty acids: about 1.5-3 g of which polyunsaturated fatty acids: about 0.3-0 .5 gCarbohydrates: about 1-2 gof which sugars: about 0-1 g (depending on whether it is sugary or not)Protein: about 0.5-1 gFibre: about 0.5 gCalcium: about 10-20 mgVitamin E: about 0.5-1 mg Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): approx. 0.03-0.05 mg Vitamin B12: approx. 0-0.5 µg Phosphorus: approx. 20-30 mg Magnesium: approx. 10-15 mg

These values ​​are a rough estimate only and may vary based on the specific product. It is advisable to read the label carefully to obtain accurate information on its nutritional values.

The contraindications

Consuming nut milk is generally safe for most people and can be a nutritious alternative to animal milk. However, there are some contraindications to keep in mind:

Nut allergies: as it is obtained from hazelnuts it can cause allergic reactions in people with nut allergies. Nut allergies can be serious and even life-threatening in some cases. People with nut allergies should avoid nut milk and consult a doctor if they have any concerns or allergy symptoms;Hazelnut intolerance: Some people may be nut intolerant, which could lead to symptoms such as bloating, abdominal cramps or diarrhea after consuming nut milk.Calorie content: like other vegetable drinks, it can contain calories. People on a low-calorie diet should pay attention to the amount of drink they consume;Nutrient deficiency: may not contain the same levels of nutrients found in cow’s milk, such as protein and calcium. If cow’s milk is your primary replacement source, it’s important to make sure you’re getting these nutrients from other dietary sources;Interactions with drugs: Hazelnuts naturally contain arginine, which can affect blood pressure. People taking blood pressure medications should consult a doctor before including nut milk in their diet.

As with any food, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions or specific concerns regarding this food.

Homemade hazelnut milk: how to prepare it

To prepare the homemade hazelnut milkfollow these steps:

Soak the hazelnuts: put 120 grams of hazelnuts in a bowl and cover them with water. Leave them to soak for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight;Rinse them: after soaking, drain and rinse the hazelnuts to remove any residues;Blend them: put the hazelnuts in the blender and add a liter of water. Blend at medium-high speed for 2-3 minutes until a creamy and homogeneous mixture is obtained;Filter the milk: Use a filter cloth or cotton bag to filter the milk. Pour the milk through the cloth or bag into a clean bowl. Gently push to separate the liquid from the hazelnut residues. In this way you will obtain hazelnut milk without solid particles;Sweetened (optional): if you want it sweet, you can add the sweetener to taste and mix well;Keep: pour it into a glass bottle or sealed container. Keep it in the fridge and consume it within 3-4 days.

You can also personalize it by adding flavors like vanilla or cinnamon. Also, if you prefer it thicker, you can reduce the amount of water in the blender.

Hazelnut milk: how to use it?

Nut milk is a versatile drink and can be used in many different recipes and ways. Here are some ideas:

Beverage: It has a delicate and slightly sweet taste, and is delicious to drink on its own. You can enjoy it cold or hot depending on your preferences;Coffee o land: use it as an alternative to cow’s milk in your coffee or tea to add a nutty touch to your favorite drink;Smoothie: add it to your smoothies to make them creamy and enrich them with nutrients;Cereals: pour it on your favorite cereals for a nutritious and tasty breakfast;Shakes e struck: use it as a base for smoothies and milkshakes, adding fresh or frozen fruit to obtain refreshing drinks;Dessert: you can use it to prepare desserts such as puddings, creams, cakes and ice creams;Salty cooking: can also be used in savory recipes such as soups, sauces or creams to flavor pasta or vegetable dishes;Bakery products: you can replace cow’s milk with hazelnut milk in recipes for muffins, pancakes, waffles and other baked goods;Ethnic dishes: in some ethnic cuisines, it is used to add flavor to traditional dishes.

Remember that nut milk has a distinctive nutty flavor, so consider your preferences and the recipes you’re using it for. It’s a fantastic vegan alternative or for those who are lactose intolerant, but be sure to always check compatibility with specific recipes and take into account any food allergies or intolerances.

