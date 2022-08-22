HBO releases first trailer for ‘The Last of Us’

HBO releases footage from The Last of Us for the first time. In the HBO Max obsessive trailer list on August 22, in addition to “Dragon Legend” and “White Lotus Hotel”, the 20-second screen of “The Last Survivor” was also revealed at the end of the film, and Pedro Pascal can be seen. With Bella Ramsey (Bella Ramsey) played “Joel” and “Ellie”, and Nick Offerman played “Bill” and other important roles, which contain familiar game scenes.

“The Last Survivor” is adapted from Naughty Dog’s popular PlayStation game IP. The story tells the story of “Joel” who lost his beloved daughter in the apocalypse, and the girl “Ellie” in the next few years. The two defended against foreign enemies and supported each other, trying to survive in extreme Survive in harsh environments. In addition to a very strong cast, the film will be co-written and executive produced by Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann and “Nuclear Homeland” creator Craig Mazin. It is expected to be released exclusively on HBO Max in early 2023 (HBO Go in Taiwan), with a total of 10 episodes in the first season.

“The Last Survivor” is the second work of Sony’s adaptation of the PlayStation exclusive game plan. The last film version of “Uncharted Adventure” was released this year. ” is also in planning.