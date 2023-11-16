HBOT and the Potential Side Effects

Several minor side effects are common with HBOT users, according to a prominent university. Most people have also used the system without experiencing any side effects. Therefore, that should not come to you as a surprise because every standard medical procedure does have its side effects.

From feeling lightheaded to experiencing vision changes, users have reported a number of side effects after their session. It also important to note that these side effects have been in different measures.

The good thing is that the side effects have been reported to go away shortly after the session. In a matter of weeks those side effects are gone. That said, this post will be taking us through the various side effects that could be associated with HBOT chambers.

The Fear of Small Spaces

Some people react emotionally whenever they find themselves in a small space or crowded environment. A HBOT chamber is sealed, and thus can trigger such feelings in users.

That is why it is important you discuss this with your medical advisor if you belong to this category of people. Secondly, OxyHelp has come out with more recent versions of their HBOT chambers. These chambers are designed with clear acrylic to reduce the possibility of triggering any claustrophobic feelings.

The newly designed hyperbaric oxygen chambers are transparent, enabling the user to see their surroundings very well. The users can be more at peace with themselves because they know that they are not alone.

Lightheaded Feeling

It is normal and common to experience a feeling of weakness at the end of hyperbaric treatments. That is not uncommon and does wear off after a specific time. Resting for a short period will help the user re-gain himself or herself.

But, do not fail to discuss with a health profession if the side effects continue or last longer than necessary. You may need to have your HBOT sessions reviewed if your life’s quality is affected by any of the said side effects.

Possible Reduction in Blood Sugar

Diabetic patients are not advised to use HBOT without proper consultation with clinicians because it can bring about a drop in their blood pressure.

Such users can only use HBOT machines with their blood sugar level constantly monitored. For such users, it is recommended that they have something to eat before the session. That is also good for them because it helps them avoid any symptoms after the HBOT treatment.

Eye Pain

The lens in the eye can be temporarily affected by the pressure changes normally experienced inside an HBOT chamber. While this effect can be a disadvantage for those with near sightedness, it is a plus for aged people who struggle to focus their eyes on something for long.

Be informed though that the said effect is not permanent as the eyes are reported to assume the normal position after some weeks.

Cases of the eyesight not going back to how it was before the HBOT session are extremely rare. Only very few cases have been reported so far.

Ear Pain

The kind of pressure felt when a plane is descending is similar to the pressure experienced inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. The ears may become heavily pressurized due to the atmosphere. The middle ear is the most impacted after an HBOT session.

When you swallow or chew anything, the eustachian tube valve is opened and air released to stabilize the pressure in the ear.

Anytime there is too much pressure inside the ear, the eardrums can be affected. Hence, you must regulate your HBOT chamber to operate with a pressure safe for your eardrums.

Sinus

This is the next commonest side effect of HBOT after the middle ear effect. Sinuses are made of air-controlled chambers. Pressure changes in any of the chambers can be evident on the sinus.

The pressure change results in an inflamed sinus. And when the sinuses swell beyond their usual sizes, it can lead to facial pain, congestion, and edema.

Failure to equalize the pressure inside the sinus can cause bleeding in the sinus and pains around the face.

Sinus related side effects should not bother you because there are things you can do to reduce or prevent them.

Tooth Pain

Tooth pains close to the root is also a possibility for people with pockets of air in their teeth. Exposing your tooth to decompression or compression sets you up for this kind of pain. Extreme pressure buildup inside your tooth cavity can bring about a crack in your dentition.

There are also other things that can result in tooth squeeze apart from getting into an HBOT chamber.

Having your dentition properly assessed by a tooth expert before undergoing HBOT can help to avoid the above symptoms. Such medical examinations will help determine if you are good candidate for HBOT or not.

Oxygen Poisoning

HBOT is characteristic of one thing – high concentration of oxygen. The user inhales 98% inside the chamber. According to some users, there were few cases where the oxygen concentration became one too many.

Staying exposed to 100% oxygen for extended periods can cause oxygen poisoning. We all know how too much of everything can be bad.

Oxygen poisoning is not expected if you are using your HBOT daily according to the stipulated instructions. The only time you can experience such is when you spend too much time inside the chamber.

So, it is important that you discover the duration you are supposed to stay inside the HBOT chamber.

Conclusion

Reports have been emerging of how users experience mild effects after undergoing an HBOT session. Those symptoms or side effects reportedly go away after a short period. The users become normal again after some weeks. Do you need to be bothered about the above supposed side effects? The answer is no! This post has taught us that HBOT side effects are not severe, and can be avoided when you follow the necessary instructions. Consulting a medical practitioner before undergoing HBOT can help you solve the puzzle.

Share this: Facebook

X

