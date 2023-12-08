Home » HCDP initiative grows – HEALTH ADHOC
HCDP initiative grows – HEALTH ADHOC

Friday, December 8, 2023, 9:57 a.m

With AGKAMED, another purchasing group is joining the initiative

AGKAMED will join the Healthcare Content Data Portal (HCDP) on January 1st, 2024. Joining expands the reach and thus the number of healthcare facilities that have access to the master data portal. This means that a total of six relevant purchasing groups are now taking part in the further development of the initiative.

Munich, December 8th, 2023: From January 1, 2024, AGKAMED will be the sixth purchasing group to take part in the HCDP initiative. As a major representative of public and non-profit health institutions, she will actively participate in the further development of HCDP. The stated goal of the HCDP is to establish uniform industry standards and make them available within a master data portal.

The previous partners, EKK Plus GmbH, PEG eG, Prospitalia GmbH, Sana Einkauf & Logistik GmbH and EK-UNICO, are convinced that the expertise brought in by AGKAMED GmbH will contribute to the further optimization of the master data portal.

Win-win situation for everyone involved

Marcel Opperbeck, Managing Director of AGKAMED, comments: “Through our membership, companies that have not previously been in focus will also be integrated into the HCDP. This allows us to expand the supplier portfolio and achieve an even higher coverage rate.”

André Karzauninkat, IT Director at AGKAMED, adds that “this strategic partnership is a win-win situation for everyone involved – for the purchasing organizations, clinics and the industry. It helps to reduce the heterogeneity and complexity of IT master data structures in healthcare and ensure efficient master data provision.”

Increasing participation and high coverage rate

See also  No compensation for the ineffective vaccine, the ministry pays only for the damages

By joining AGKAMED, the master data pool is expanded to include data from other suppliers. With 650 supplier catalogs, the portal achieves a coverage rate of 80 percent of the product portfolio from the German hospital market. This once again illustrates the relevance of the portal.

The member institutions of the participating purchasing groups can choose from a wide range of over 2.5 million product master data via the purchasing group’s respective systems and benefit from the validated data quality in the HCDP.

About AGKAMED
AGKAMED is a digital purchasing group for municipal and non-profit organizations in the healthcare market with a purchasing volume of more than 800 million euros. Its aim is to enable medicine according to the latest standards through modern procurement management. Customers benefit from interdisciplinary expert knowledge, professional procurement management and consistently digitalized processes.

Via the Healthcare Content Data Portal
The Healthcare Content Data Portal (HCDP) entered the pilot phase in 2018 and went live in 2019. The initiative arises from a growing network of purchasing groups in the healthcare sector that have set themselves the goal of jointly creating a uniform portal for product master data.

The PEG purchasing and operating cooperative eG takes on the task of public relations for the initiative.

