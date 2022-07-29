The bandwidth of HDMI 2.1 is more than twice that of HDMI 2.0x, so that the requirements for ultra-high resolution, picture refresh rate, and color depth are no longer stuck.

The standard version of the HDMI video and audio transmission interface is constantly evolving. HDMI version 2.1 supports the variable refresh rate of the screen, attracting the introduction of gaming monitors and TVs, and even game consoles are also supported. However, in the general impression, HDMI 2.1 is almost equal to the variable update rate. What other benefits and competitiveness does it have? Let us play with examples.

Open the shopping website, in the computer monitor and TV category, some platforms will integrate HDMI 2.1 into a shortcut option, displaying all products that support HDMI 2.1 interface. Most of these products are 4K models, and many of the monitors support 144Hz or even 165Hz frame refresh rate, and some TVs can support 120Hz, which are all slogans such as PS5 best match (Xbox Series X|S also supports HDMI 2.1).

HDMI 2.1 is almost equal to the variable refresh rate, because the variable refresh rate (VRR) function was added for the first time when HDMI.org formulated the specification, which brought lag, pause, and screen tearing on the computer. Strain technology does the same. The new features also include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which can reduce the signal input delay of the display device, so HDMI 2.1 is like a game plan, and these two points are also more eye-catching.

Relatively common HDMI 2.x (2.0, 2.0a, 2.0b), the total transmission bandwidth is 18.0Gbit/s, of which the image is divided into 14.4Gbit/s, and the remaining 3.6Gbit/s is used for sound transmission. In practice, 3840 × 2160 @ 60Hz, 8bpc, HDR is the upper limit of its support, and there are many restrictions on high picture refresh rate and color depth. Simply put, bandwidth is the key, and the degree of impact depends on conditions such as resolution, color depth, and picture refresh rate.

In contrast, with HDMI 2.1, which was soon commercialized, the total transmission bandwidth increased by 2.6 times to 48.0Gbit/s, of which the image data transmission rate was allocated to 42.6Gbit/s. Under the current mainstream application resolution, it can achieve 3840 x 2160 @ 144Hz (2560 x 1440 can reach 240Hz), 10 / 12bpc color depth, HDR and other transmission requirements, not only for game applications, but also for professional imaging work that focuses on color There is no need to use DisplayPort instead of DisplayPort for color depth.

HDMI 2.1 up to 4K @ 144Hz, 12bpc + HDR with ease

When you buy a display device that supports HDMI 2.1 and want to try HDMI 2.1 instead of DisplayPort 1.4 / 1.3, you must have a corresponding display card. HDMI 2.1 is supported on the latest generation of products, such as the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, even the entry-level Radeon RX 6400. As for the internal display part of the processor, due to the variable design of the motherboard/laptop, I will not delve into two or three related matters.

The following uses AMD Radeon RX 6000 / 5000 series graphics card, with GIGABYTE AORUS M28U monitor, to conduct a simple demonstration. The basic configuration of the Radeon RX 6000 / 5000 series provides DisplayPort 1.4, and in addition supports HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0b in sequence, which just meets the needs of this test. As for the AORUS M28U, a 28-inch 4K model, it is designed at a resolution of 3840 × 2160 with a refresh rate of 144 / 120Hz.

AORUS M28U marked color gamut coverage DCI-P3 94%, sRGB 120%, can receive 10 / 12bpc (30bit/px, 36bit/px) color depth signal, and is compatible with VESA Display HDR400. Among them, the picture refresh rate higher than 60Hz has a corresponding additional design. It has passed the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification and meets the requirements of color/brightness, HDR function, picture update rate and compensation, low latency, etc. It must be matched with an AMD graphics card to fully play. effect.

When AORUS M28U is paired with Radeon RX 6000 and connected via HDMI 2.1, it is the same as DisplayPort 1.4 which is also supported on both ends. At 3840 × 2160 resolution, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition console allows setting to 10 / 12bpc color depth output, which will maintain the RGB color space format. In addition, in Windows display settings, adjusting the update rate to 144Hz and enabling HDR will not affect the aforementioned settings.

The lack of HDMI 2.0x bandwidth is a multiple choice question

Based on HDMI 2.1 everything is so simple and pure, when the graphics card is replaced with a Radeon RX 5000, since it only supports the HDMI 2.0b specification, potential problems will start to emerge. For example, with AORUS M28U in the default configuration, it can only succumb to 8bpc (24bit/px) color depth, RGB color space, HDR can be turned on, and the picture update rate is only 60Hz.

This is due to the bandwidth limitation of HDMI 2.0x, and the impact is as mentioned above, depending on conditions such as resolution, color depth, and picture refresh rate. On the premise of not changing the resolution (note that the LCD display panel has the law of native resolution), if you want to achieve 10 / 12bpc color depth, you can only use YCbCr 4:2:0 color in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Spatial format.

* AMD Software: The 10 / 12bpc option will still appear in “Color Depth” in Adrenalin Edition, but the change is invalid, and the “Pixel Format” must be changed to YCbCr 4:2:0 to work)

10 / 12bpc is generally considered to be the only requirement for content creators. However, with the evolution of display panel and physical product technology, it is no longer exclusive to Guisensen’s professional graphics, image processing/design models. Entering the 4K generation can be said to be a watershed. On the one hand, it is also affected by the UHD BD and HDR specifications. Therefore, many 4K monitors actually support 10bpc signal input. As for the practical value, it is another matter.

YCbCr is equivalent to a compressed, offset version of YUV color coding, where Cb represents blue chromaticity and Cr is red chromaticity, it has 4:4:4 (equivalent to RGB), 4:2:2, 4:2:0 etc. format. YCbCr, in vernacular terms, is a compromise that compromises the color of the original content, like MP3/WMA versus CD, and this compromise is somewhat at odds with color depth.

HDMI 2.x can theoretically support 120 / 144Hz or even 240Hz picture update rate, the reference value is about 1920 x 1080 @ 240Hz, 2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz, and 3840 x 2160 is basically no chance. Taking the test group as an example, the picture update rate can be increased to 120Hz under the conditions of 8bpc and YCbCr 4:2:0, but the 10/12bpc color depth and HDR cannot be turned on. As the saying goes, you cannot have both.

DisplayPort is better than HDMI-compatible devices

All in all, HDMI 2.x causes a litany of trade-offs, especially on specs like 4K @ 144Hz, 10/12bpc, HDR, and on a model like the AORUS M28U. Once again, the actual impact of the jump pin depends on the resolution, color depth, picture update rate and other conditions. If you intend to buy a display device that supports HDMI 2.1, don’t ignore the display card.

If the impulse is too much, then there will be no regrets, as long as you switch to DisplayPort. Since the beginning of the 4K generation, the development speed and availability of the DisplayPort specification, I personally think that most of them are more ideal than HDMI. Like DisplayPort 1.2 supported by first-generation 4K monitors, 3840 × 2160, 10bpc transmission can be achieved. In contrast, HDMI took so many years to get this done.

In a pure computer environment, it is not necessary to purchase new hardware equipment for HDMI 2.1. After all, DisplayPort is enough. The advantage of HDMI is that it is supported by a wide range of consumer electronics, regardless of product type/quantity, application compatibility/flexibility. When you want to buy an Xbox Series X|S, PS5, it is worth listing the HDMI 2.1 interface display device as a factor to get the most complete gaming experience.