Giorgia Meloni does not stop for a moment. The leader of Brothers of Italy, in the aftermath of the electoral success, she wasted no time and went to train in the gym, perhaps to unload the adrenaline accumulated yesterday. The personal trainer Fabrizio Iacorossi he posted on Instagram a video in the company of Meloni in which he says: «Good morning, today is Monday. We train and let off steam a little. Let’s lower the tension a bit. And we get ready. Daje ». Giorgia appears smiling, willingly participates in the personal trainer video, peeping out behind him and sending kisses.

Who is Fabrizio Iacorossi

Among the likes to the post there is also that of Ilary Blasi. A “like” that is not accidental, given that Fabrizio Iacorossi is a historic friend of the showgirl and her ex-husband Francesco Totti. Among other things, the personal trainer helped the former Roma captain keep fit after retiring for a while. His gym, XCross Roma, has hosted several players over the years: Mirko Vucinic, Miralem Pjanic, Alesandro Florenzi, Federico Balzaretti and many others. Among the VIPs trained by Iacorossi, also the singer Emma Marrone.