A serious incident of violence occurred at emergency room of Tivoli on the night of last August 24, to the detriment of health workers and the hospital. A completely altered person attacked doctors and nurses, as well as having turned upside down the emergency room of the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital, destroying the waiting room.

The ASL manager: “They must pay the consequences”

The news was given by the General Director of the ASL Roma 5, Giorgio Giulio Santonocito: “The Tivoli Emergency Department and health workers were victims of violence on the night of August 24 by a person in an altered condition that also turned the premises upside down. This is not the first case of assault. Violence against those who provide assistance 24 hours a day with commitment, professionalism and dedication must be fought in all locations and by everyone “ .

The director of the ASL Roma 5 then underlined that “The Company expresses solidarity and support for operators who are victims ofaggression and to all the other operators working on the front line, from those in the ward, to the security guards to those behind CUP and in the offices. For our part, we are putting in place all possible actions so that those who stain themselves with these aberrant gestures pay the consequences and on the other hand every form of possible protection for the operators. We also need the commitment of civil society to square up and work together to build a new culture of safety and respect. Our health service is made up of men and women and is a precious asset that must be protected and respected by all citizens “ .

A situation at the limit

Even the regional councilor of the Lega del Lazio, Laura Carthaginian, commented on the very serious fact saying that she was very sorry and very worried about this umpteenth attack against health personnel. The councilor also stressed that this is not an isolated episode and that now the situation is at the limit. The Carthaginian believes it is necessary to guarantee greater protection to those who work in health facilities. This is in fact the seventh episode of violence that occurred in the emergency room at night.

Dimitri Cecchinelli, CISL Fp territorial secretary of ASL Roma 5, and CISL trade union delegate Riccardo Mariani made it known that the public service of the medical staffnursing and social health care due to the ferocity of some individuals, who used stretchers to transport patients to force and demolish the entrance doors of the emergency room, thus creating panic and confusion among the operators and among the people present .

Already follow the Rome page of ilGiornale.it?