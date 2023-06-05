Home » He attacks the policemen after bathing in the Trevi Fountain, kicking a policewoman
He attacks the policemen after bathing in the Trevi Fountain, kicking a policewoman

He attacks the policemen after bathing in the Trevi Fountain, kicking a policewoman

breaking latest news – The. was subjected to compulsory medical treatment donna that Saturday night, after doing the bath in the Trevi fountainha assaulted two local police officers of Rome Capital.

The scene – given the large number of tourists – was filmed and disseminated on the web and also on the Instagram page and on the Welcome to favelas Telegram profile. The woman, seen in the videos, after entering the fountain, was invited by a policeman to leave.

Since the recall had no effect, the agent entered the water to go and retrieve it. Once achieved, the woman has it hit with a slap. Dragged out of the fountain, she continued to rage and dropped with a kick a policewoman. The woman was then taken away and subjected to Tso.

