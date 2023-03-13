His name is Bastiano Secci, we are in Irgoli: he was released from prison three years ago after having served a sixteen-year sentence for killing his sister-in-law. Last night he attempted an encore with her ex-girlfriend, beating her up and making her dying. Patrizia Dessì is in hospital in very serious condition, he is back in bars after the rapid investigations by the Siniscola carabinieri. An incredible episode, of unprecedented violence: the woman is now in intensive care at San Francesco di Nuoro, she struggles between life and death. Her ex-boyfriend, already recovering from a murder, entered her home to evidently consume some revenge and beat her as much as she could. In a story that reopens the debate on how precious freedom is and how sometimes sixteen years in prison are not enough to redeem a person.