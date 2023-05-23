“He can’t do it”: Gene Gnocchi, sudden collapse

Gene Gnocchi suddenly can’t take it anymore and has a breakdown. Here’s what happened live. It was truly heartbreaking…

Class of ’95, Gene Gnocchi has always impressed everyone with his sympathy and his intelligence, becoming one of the favorite Italian comedians.

He has become very popular mostly because of his participation as a regular guest on the programQuelli del Calcio with Simona Ventura.

He then continued his career as a television host. In fact, he has been hosting a political talk show for some years, namely Dimartedì. After that, switch to the Fourth Republic and then to Zelig.

Now the comedian can’t help himself and he has a meltdown in front of everyone because of this situation. What happens leaves everyone speechless.

The collapse of Gene Gnocchi

Gene Gnocchi was in connection with the transmission of Simona Ventura and Paola Perego “Citofonare Rai2” which he had dedicated to the flooding of Emilia-Romagna. The conductor said: “I’m used to coming there and having fun, but this time I don’t feel like it. What happened is incredible. I have friends from Faenza who have lost everything, they have lost their homes, their jobs and all the dearest things they had. I can’t even speak. When we say that this land is not used to asking but to roll up its sleeves it is true, but never like in this moment this land alone can’t make it. We need everyone, what I can say in emotion, I find it hard to speak, is that through all possible channels, give us a hand”.

The story goes like this: “We have been displaced, I have to say thanks to my wife who had the coolness to recover the girls and take them away. I was in Rome, here was the report that the nearby neighborhood was flooding, she took the girls and brought them to their grandparents to safety. Luckily the water stopped and we we had damage compared to the others laughable. A crazy fear, faced with something like this you are in the position of having to save your children “.

Paolo Cevoli and the flood

Paolo Cevoli said that in reality the situation is even worse than it appears on television. However, he said: “I people from Romagna always say a ‘but’ in the end. We have lost everything, but we are alive. There is pain, but there is no grievance and above all there is no despair. There is always a positive closure. And there is a monstrous solidarity”.

The episodes she recounted are heartbreaking: “A girl from Brisighella had a nursery and the flood destroyed all the plants. ‘But the structure remained intact, she told me. A grandmother had 80 hens, she was left alive only one. She smiled and told me: ‘but one was saved’. An appliance dealer: a place that opened two months ago, everything soaked. I saw him rummaging around and managed to pull out an Inter shirt. She put it on and laughed: ‘we won’.