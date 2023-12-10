Home » He climbs onto the roof of the Pesaro high school gym, the plexiglass gives way and falls into the void: a very serious 13-year-old
Health

He climbs onto the roof of the Pesaro high school gym, the plexiglass gives way and falls into the void: a very serious 13-year-old

by admin
He climbs onto the roof of the Pesaro high school gym, the plexiglass gives way and falls into the void: a very serious 13-year-old

Tragedy Strikes High School in Pesaro: 13-Year-Old Student Falls Through Roof

A dramatic incident has left the student body and staff at Campus Scientific High School in Pesaro reeling. On Saturday, December 9, a 13-year-old boy fell to his death after a porthole in the gym’s roof collapsed, causing him to plunge 4 meters to the ground.

According to witnesses, the young man was on the roof of the gym with other students when the plexiglass of a porthole gave way, causing him to fall into the void and land on the parquet floor. His condition is reported to be serious, and he was rushed to Ancona in an air ambulance in a code red status.

The incident has sparked an investigation, with forensics and police officers working to determine the cause of the collapse. It’s worth noting that this is not the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred at the school, as a similar accident took place almost 23 years ago.

The school was previously found liable for a lack of supervision after a student suffered injuries from a similar roof-related incident, and had to pay significant compensation. In this more recent case, it appears that the children gained access to the roof from the outside, a common practice for them.

The tragic events of December 9 serve as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers that can be present in school environments, and it has left the entire community in mourning for the young student who was injured in this devastating accident. Our thoughts are with him and his family as we hope for his speedy recovery.

You may also like

The National Hog Dealers Association Opposes European Commission’s...

“The path taken is virtuous”

wave of cases in the post-pandemic, the numbers...

Typography matters: Our environment determines how we perceive...

The Powerful Benefits of Acupuncture: From Pain Relief...

“Forward in the war against Hamas despite international...

Atalanta, the starters at home against Raków: Bonfanti...

Olive oil is becoming increasingly scarce! Now prices...

The Therapeutic Benefits of Vacations: Renewing the Body...

Covid, here is the new nasal vaccine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy