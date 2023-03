He collapsed suddenly during a spinning class, under the helpless eyes of the instructor and the other course participants: Angelo Paolo Pavoni, a 55-year-old massage therapist from Bassano Bresciano, died in a gym in Verolanuova (also in the province of Brescia), despite the immediate intervention of the emergency services. In fact, an ambulance and a medical car arrived promptly on the spot, but the 55-year-old’s heart never started beating again…