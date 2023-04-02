A trivial accident And. The car that slightly hits a cyclist. Him getting off the bike and pulling out a knife. He rushes furiously against two of the three men sitting in the car and wounds them both: one is very serious. It all happened around 3.10pm on Sunday 2nd April via Arquà, in the via Padova area. The police arrested a 20-year-old Egyptian man on charges of being the alleged perpetrator of the wounding. The agents tracked him down in front of the San Raffaele emergency room where he had gone to have a wound on his left wrist treated. He was discharged with a 35-day prognosis pending surgery

According to an initial reconstruction by the investigators of the police station, the origin of the double stabbing would be precisely a traffic dispute. I two wounded, brothers to each other, are 39 and 41 years old and they are both of Egyptian origin. The eldest was taken by an ambulance and a medical vehicle in red code at the Niguarda hospital. His conditions would be serious but his life is not in danger: he is intubated and hospitalized in resuscitation with injuries to his shoulder and abdomen. The other brother was transferred to the Fatebenefratelli in yellow: the doctors sutured a wound in his abdomen and he remains under observation. The third passenger of the car was unhurt.