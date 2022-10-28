The Court of Appeal of Palermo confirmed the first degree sentence and sentenced the Ministry of Health to pay compensation of 307,000 euros to a 61-year-old Agrigento who contracted hepatitis C due to a transfusion of infected blood in the hospital .

The episode dates back to 1978 when the man was hospitalized at the Civico di Palermo following a road accident. Over the years the virus has compromised the health of the unfortunate Agrigento, whose conditions have further worsened due to the appearance, as a consequence of the infection of the HCV virus, of a liver cirrhosis.

In 2019 the court of Palermo, accepting the requests of the lawyers Angelo Farruggia and Annalisa Russello, had established a compensation of 307 thousand euros, recognizing the Ministry of Health responsible for having favored, with the omission of the checks already provided for by the law at the time in the matter of collection, distribution and administration of blood, a real culpable epidemic for the spread of the virus. The decision had been appealed and the state attorney had claimed not guilty “as tests were not available at that time to check that the blood was not affected by the HCV virus, discovered only in 1989”.

The Court of Appeal of Palermo was of a different opinion, which confirmed the sentence of first instance, stating that the State is required to pay, since it violated the institutional duty of control in the activity relating to the collection, distribution and administration of blood. .