A chicken soup risked being fatal: Tereza Sauer, a young sporty woman found herself in the space of a few days from the spell of Bali to fight sepsis in the hospital, due to an infection that was dragging her suddenly towards death.

Yoga instructor, passionate about boxing and extreme mountain hiking, Tereza is the prototype of a fit and health-conscious person. She moved from the Czech Republic to Indonesia, but in March 2022 she plans to visit her parents and friends in her hometown. “About a month before my departure, I had contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which canceled my immunity,” explains the young woman. About five days before the flight, preparing a chicken for a broth, she notices a cut on her nail, without paying too much attention to it. “I bought the chicken at the Bali market and made it for soup, so I washed it in the sink. This, as I later found out, was a big mistake. Then I cut it and boiled it for 3 hours.” . But that very wound on her nail becomes the gateway for Campylobacter, a bacterium that quickly invades her intestines.

Upon arrival in the Czech Republic, the woman has no symptoms, but only perceives a sense of fatigue that she attributes to the long journey. From the following day the infection begins to show itself: fevers and chills, temperatures that mysteriously fluctuate from 39.5 to 34.3. Tereza assumes it’s post-covid syndrome. Only after hospitalization did her results show an intestinal virus, but health workers only gave her acetaminophen and discharged her, recommending another blood draw in the next two days. No doctor understood that it was not a simple infection.

“I was no longer able to stand, I couldn’t speak, I had terrible stomach pains and green diarrhea, so the nurse came to get my blood sample at home,” explains Tereza. “An hour later, when you got the results, they sent me an ambulance saying I was in danger of life,” she says. Only then do the doctors understand that it is sepsis and that the woman may have contracted the infection from handling raw chicken. After a few hours of hospitalization and further checks, she is taken to the intensive care unit. Using a tube, doctors drain one and a half liters of green infectious fluid from the stomach, which has formed over a week.

However, its elimination is not enough. “After a few days, a nurse told me that the antibiotics had stopped working and the inflammatory values ​​had risen again. There was another source of infection in my body: my heart was starting to stop working and I had water in the lungs, “says Tereza, shaking her head as she thinks back to those moments. The abdomen and intestines were also filled with infectious fluid, which had caused further inflammation in the peritoneum, a lining of the abdominal cavity and part of the pelvic cavity that also covers most of the bowels. Only then does a doctor decide to operate on her. Although the chances of survival are stuck at 10%, the operation is carried out urgently. Tereza makes it. After a period in intensive care she is out of danger, but severely exhausted.

What is sepsis

As the Global Sepsis Alliance explains, sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. Basically it is our own body to “hit us” to defend itself from an infection, which can have the most disparate origins. It can lead to shock, failure in various organs, loss of fingers and limbs and even death. This happens if it is not recognized early and treated promptly. Most infectious diseases worldwide, including viral infections and Covid, can degenerate to the last stage into sepsis. Among these is listeria, which has been widely talked about in the last period after the three deaths and the 71 people hospitalized following the consumption of uncooked sausages. Children under one year of age, those over 60, those suffering from chronic diseases or diabetes, and people with weakened immune systems in general are at particular risk.

As for the prevention of infections that can be contracted in the kitchen, we must pay attention to several simple but essential precautions. Vegetables must be washed carefully before consuming them, even those in bags. Raw meats, one of the main vectors of infections, must be prepared separately from vegetables and other cooked foods, for example by cutting them with a knife and a different cutting board. Better still to have specific tools used only for raw meats, whether they are fish, beef or chicken. It is preferable to consume pasteurized dairy products (milk and cheese). Hands and kitchen utensils must be washed thoroughly after handling raw food. The same process applies to the sink or other shelves with which the meats have been in contact. Regardless of our habits, it is necessary to check on the packaging whether certain foods should be consumed cooked. Perishable foods must be consumed quickly.