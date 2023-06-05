«He did not remove the building sites»- breaking latest news

The president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, is not there and goes on the attack after the Sunday of “passion” experienced by many motorists due to motorway traffic jams which, yesterday, starting in the morning, reached peaks of 24 kilometers on the A10 Genoa-Ventimiglia. According to the portals that measure traffic in real time, already well before lunch, in Albenga, in the Savona area, the queues exceeded ten kilometers while in the afternoon another seven kilometers of vehicles proceeded at a snail’s pace between the border with France and Bordighera . These veritable â€œwallsâ€ have turned the return or the start of holidays for many holidaymakers into a nightmare. “What happened yesterday in Liguria is no longer tolerable and for this reason, already this morning, I asked to convene the motorway concessionaire of Autostrada dei Fiori who, like the others, must act with greater responsibility by removing construction sites so to avoid queues on the busiest days and must bear, where necessary, the higher costs that follow», the Ligurian governor tells Corriere.

The accusations Toti certainly does not send them to say: "Sunday the queues were concentrated in the Ponente because an extra effort was made on the other stretches of the motorway to better manage the traffic wave, while on the Autostrada dei Fiori many construction sites were not removed". The company, contacted by the Corriere, did not intend to reply immediately. Yesterday the kilometric "snake" – at times fixed-tail with motorists under the sun, at times accordion-like with rapid releases and equal slowdowns – consisted of both arriving or returning holidaymakers and those who had spent a day at the beach . It is no coincidence that in the evening there were new queues around some of the most famous tourist destinations, in particular such as Pietra Ligure, Finale Ligure or Spotorno. It didn't go any better for those more experienced in the region who tried to take alternative roads such as the Aurelia.