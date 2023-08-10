he did not suffer from serious illnesses

August 10, 2023 4:50 pm

The President of Visibilia Editore who committed suicide on Saturday had cancer years ago. During the first checks it emerged that, apart from minor health problems, he had no pathologies

No serious pathology

The prosecutor ordered the autopsy not so much to ascertain the cause of death, given that there are no doubts about Ruffino’s voluntary gesture, but to understand the reason that may have led him to suicide and verify the presence or absence of serious pathologies. Already from the first checks carried out in the investigation into the manager’s death it had emerged that, apart from minor health problems, he did not suffer from serious overt illnesses.

Cancer years ago

Years ago Ruffino had had a tumour, from which he was cured and of which he bore the signs of his appearance, emaciated and with his hair, once flowing and graying, worn very short. The last doctor who visited him, heard from the flying squad, said he was unaware of any particular pathologies and there is no confirmation of a recurrence.

The children: “We don’t understand dad’s gesture”

Ruffino, sons of the manager, wrote it in a note in which they ask for respect for him and for the pain of those who loved him. “Our father was a fighter and had built a solid entrepreneurial reality. We therefore trust in the activity of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and in the possibility that useful elements of understanding can be drawn from it”.