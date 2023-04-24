“He didn’t know how to swim, he dragged them out and disappeared in the waves”- breaking latest news

PALERMO – He was walking on the cliff with a friend when he saw two little boys in the water waving for help. Running he reached the Marchesa beach, a long strip of clear sand between Avola and Cassibile, in the Syracuse area. Vito Bugliarello he didn’t know how to swim, but he didn’t think about it for a moment: he took two towels, tied them in knots and tried to throw them at the two teenagers who were in danger of drowning. The sea was very rough and the surf powerful. Vito didn’t stop, he went into the water up to his waist and tried again to throw the makeshift rope. One of the two boys managed to grab one end, go back to the shore and pull his partner with him.

Suddenly, perhaps out of tiredness, perhaps because the towel slipped, Vito let go and the sea swept him away. The friend who was with him saw him disappear into the waves. Help arrived shortly after: it was five in the afternoon on Saturday. The men of the Captaincy and the firefighters searched for him for almost 24 hours. Then, in the early afternoon of yesterday divers found his lifeless bodyamong the rocks, a short distance from the shore. Loaded onto a motorboat, the body was taken to Syracuse for the first medical-legal checks. Vito was 35 years old, worked as an IT expert in a company, lived in Floridiahe had a girlfriend and many friends who loved him.

"We've known each other for 20 years, since school. We were classmates at the Fermi institute», says Pierpaolo who still speaks of his lifelong friend in the present. He is the one who tells the last moments. «With him was a friend of the group who is still in shock. He called for help after seeing it disappear into the sea, but there was nothing they could do ». Vito and Pierpaolo, always close, the school years, travel and so much life together… «He was the only person who knew everything about meI have never told anyone what I told him – he continues – And to understand what a boy he was, it is enough to say that although I am aware that I am not a swimmer, indeed I would say that I do not know how to swim, he ran to help the two boys who were bathing despite the sea being in prohibitive conditions on Saturday. She didn't even think about it, he was like that ».