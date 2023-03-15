Home Health «He didn’t want to meet Nicole Kidman»- breaking latest news
«He didn't want to meet Nicole Kidman»

The official reason is that he was too busy. But immediately after the announcement of Tom Cruise’s absence from the night of the Oscars, because he was busy on the set of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning 2”, the rumor began to circulate heavily that the star actually wanted to avoid crossing the his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. Top Gun: Maverick, the film that saw him take to the skies again, had several nominations, yet he, Cruise, according to the Daily Mail he would not have participated in order not to be faced with the historic ex. The two have never been to the same ceremonies or even the same parties at the same time for at least 20 years. In support of this thesis, the fact that Cruise had participated in many of the events that had anticipated the night of the Oscars.

