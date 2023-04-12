It ended in the Vito Fazzi Hospital Leccea donation multiple organ by a 17-year-old girl who died in the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care from post anoxic encephalopathy. After the clinical and instrumental detection of brain death, the parents gave their consent to organ donation. The young woman donated her heart, liver, kidneys and corneas.

FURTHER INFORMATION

He dies at 61 and donates his organs: six sick people on the waiting list in Rome, Modena and L’Aquila are saved

Alessia, organs donated The brother on Facebook: “My little angel I can’t find the words to describe what I feel for you”

The sampling The sampling – which lasted 5 hours – involved the operators of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department – directed by Dr. Giuseppe Pulito – assisted by Doctors of various disciplines, by the operating room nurses and by Fazzi’s medical management. The coordinator of the organ donation process is Dr. Donatella Mastria. The Strategic Management thanks all the operators who made such a complex operation possible and expresses condolences to the parents of the young woman who, in a moment of extreme pain, took on «a decision of great humanity and generosity».