Home Health He died at the age of 17, multi-organ donation to the Lecce hospital. «Decision of great humanity and generosity»
Health

He died at the age of 17, multi-organ donation to the Lecce hospital. «Decision of great humanity and generosity»

by admin
He died at the age of 17, multi-organ donation to the Lecce hospital. «Decision of great humanity and generosity»

It ended in the Vito Fazzi Hospital Leccea donation multiple organ by a 17-year-old girl who died in the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care from post anoxic encephalopathy. After the clinical and instrumental detection of brain death, the parents gave their consent to organ donation. The young woman donated her heart, liver, kidneys and corneas.

He dies at 61 and donates his organs: six sick people on the waiting list in Rome, Modena and L’Aquila are saved

Alessia, organs donated The brother on Facebook: “My little angel I can’t find the words to describe what I feel for you”

The sampling The sampling – which lasted 5 hours – involved the operators of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department – directed by Dr. Giuseppe Pulito – assisted by Doctors of various disciplines, by the operating room nurses and by Fazzi’s medical management. The coordinator of the organ donation process is Dr. Donatella Mastria. The Strategic Management thanks all the operators who made such a complex operation possible and expresses condolences to the parents of the young woman who, in a moment of extreme pain, took on «a decision of great humanity and generosity».

See also  "Possible ischemia and heart attack risks" - Il Meridiano News

You may also like

Mepolizumab: a drug for several eosinophilia-related diseases

Eyes, ‘Senile macular degeneration’: early diagnosis improves prognosis

Perfetti Van Melle SpA – Chupa Chups Tubes...

The Forum should be a scene. Piero Del...

follow the challenge against Cerundolo in Montecarlo LIVE

SENILE MACULAR DEGENERATION, IS IT SERIOUS? Ophthalmology

If you avoid eating meat often, but buy...

Lipoedema on the legs: This is how a...

Sport and psyche: A psychiatrist explains the positive...

Diabetes: online guide for parents from the Bambino...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy