The soul of one of the last actors of the Italian comedy and more recently of the sexy comedy has just expired, but Fulvio Tomaselli, Lando Buzzanca’s family doctor who died this afternoon, on Facebook ignites the controversy against the structure that has treated in recent weeks and which he had criticized several times on his social profile, denouncing the conditions in which he lived.

The Doctor’s Controversy

«Now let’s give space to the hypocrisy of the ABSENT and to the lament of the “guilty”. Lando died in the worst way », writes Tomaselli on his Facebook page when just 9 days ago, on December 9, he returned to accuse the structure that was hosting him, but to tell him about him not treating him properly.

If your trusted doctor left you in your worst moment…*What would you think??* Lando Buzzanca is in a HOSPICE. He was visibly improving in Gemini towards life. He now he is in a structure that accompanies death.

A few minutes ago a second comment from Tomaselli. “As a doctor, I hope that no false interpretations of Lando’s cause of death will emerge.”

The yellow on his condition

Before Buzzanca’s death, the doctor wrote: «A year ago he talked and walked, now he is skeletal and curled up in a bed. He doesn’t stop me from privacy, but from respect for an Italian icon of cinema famous all over the world ». Tomaselli recounted his health conditions, but also the difficulty of getting in touch with Lando Buzzanca, of whom he could only get news through his partner, Francesca Della Valle. In a post dated September 27, the doctor wrote, ia: «Lando Buzzanca’s conditions are inexorably worsening without lifting a finger to unblock this indefinable situation. The treatments that he followed for protection interrupted by ADS in 2020 had kept him a handsome man in April 2021, now he is the spectrum of himself, very thin, diaphanous, almost completely aphasic, toothless, desperately lucid … who feels abandoned . Medical culture knows that states of isolation such as the one imposed on it since April 2021 favor pathologies and lead to the end ».

