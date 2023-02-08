The autopsy on the body of Paolo Malerba, the 61-year-old from Collepasso, in the province of Lecce, who was the victim of an accident at work in the gymnasium of the “Mazzotti” school in Treviso, will be carried out tomorrow, 9 February. The post-mortem examination, entrusted to the anatomopathologist Alberto Furlatto, will shed light on the causes of the death which, according to the first investigations entrusted to Spisal of Treviso, would have occurred as a result of a fall from a height of a couple of metres.

Malberba was an employee of Pulitori e Affini spa, an external company that has contracted out the cleaning of the gym. According to what has been ascertained to date, the 61-year-old, on January 16, would have ended up on the ground while after climbing on the volleyball referee’s chair, used as a ladder, to reach a crank positioned two meters high and thus be able to raise one of the baskets just in view of the training of the Albatros team, the women’s volleyball team from Treviso that uses the gym. After the bad fall, Malerba immediately lost consciousness. Rescued by doctors and nurses from Suem 118, the man, who allegedly suffered a serious head injury in the fall, had been hospitalized in Treviso in an induced coma. But his heart stopped beating 18 days later.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Treviso has opened an investigation file assuming – for now without registered names – the crime of manslaughter. Decisive, for the purposes of the investigation, will be the conclusions of the labor inspectors who will have to say whether or not the job performed by the 61-year-old was to be included among the contractual ones, if the man had to have a second person assisting him during the operations or if it was a tragic fatality.