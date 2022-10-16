He goes to the ophthalmologist to understand the cause of his eye pain and blurred vision and during the visit he makes an absurd discovery: he had 23 pairs of contact lenses still stuck, which he regularly forgot to remove before going to sleep.

She had been suffering from pain in her eyes for some time and her vision was blurred, but when she went to the ophthalmologist for a visit, she was speechless. For about a month every morning she had put on contact lenses and forgot to remove the others the night before. She so she found herself having ben 23 pairs of lenses stuck in the eyes. The protagonist of this story that has the absurdity is a 70-year-old woman who lives in California. To tell the story, which went viral, Katerina Kurteeva, the ophthalmologist from Orange County who made the bitter discovery.

When the lady arrived in her office and started talking about her annoyances, the doctor immediately thought she was facing a case of infection or a corneal injury. She never imagined she’d find all those contact lenses.

The story of the ophthalmologist who extracted the lenses

To start, I used an anesthetic and a yellow spot to identify any scratches or foreign bodies. – tells the doctor to the US site Insider – I could not see anything on the cornea from the initial examination, so I proceeded to manually pull the lower and upper eyelids to see if there was something in the upper or lower fornix. These are the deep corners of the eye, like little pockets in the eyelid, where things sometimes get stuck. I didn’t see much, just some mucus, which seemed like a physiological reaction to the irritation. I was perplexed.

After using the eyelid speculum and asking the patient to look down, the ophthalmologist immediately noticed contact lenses stuck to each other. When she realized they were different, she asked her assistant to film the removal.

To continue my investigation, I used a tool called an eyelid speculum that would hold both the upper and lower eyelids open at the same time for a longer period of time, so that I could freely use my hands to find out what was going on.

When I asked her to look down, I could see the edges of a couple of contacts sticking together. Taking them out, I felt like I could see even more and asked my assistant to take my phone to film the removal process.

I gently started using a cotton swab to detach the lenses one by one, like distributing a deck of cards. – he explains – There were many contact lenses: I thought this could be my Guinness World Record moment. In nearly 20 years of practice, I had never seen anything like it.

As he pulled them out, the woman was also stunned. In the end, the doctor pulled out 23 pairs of lenses.

How was it possible not to notice that I had all those contact lenses in my eyes?

To raise everyone’s awareness of the importance of removing contact lenses, the ophthalmologist then decided to publish the video online, which obtained many shares and was used by various experts to educate people on the correct use of this alternative to glasses, which never forget to remove before going to sleep.

This patient was very lucky: she could have lost her sight, scratched her cornea or had an infection. I begged her not to wear contact lenses anymore and to give her eyes a break, but she went back to wearing them right away. I saw her a month after her checkup and she was really fine and she could see clearly. – Concludes Dr. Kurteeva – I don’t understand, however, how she managed to forget to remove all those lenses, since she had been wearing them for 30 years. Holding the lenses for a long period of time can cause desensitization of the corneal nerve endings, it is likely that for this reason you have not felt the presence of 23 lenses. His age may also have affected. The eyelid fornix of older people, the least sensitive space, is much deeper and so the contact lenses stayed there for a while without bothering them.

Source: Insider

