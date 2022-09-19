Benedetta Parodi, revealed the secret of her perfect body: she does it every day. Let’s see how the TV presenter keeps fit.

As ” reveals, let’s discover together the secrets of the physical fitness of Benedetta Parodi. The TV presenter and journalist turned 50 in August but she shows a truly enviable physical shape. As the rosea reports, one of her main prerogatives is the running that she also practices during breaks from work. In fact, in the last few days she too had a little mishap while she was in the USA: “Since all Americans run faster than me, at one point I increased the intensity but the knee brace opened and I hurt my knee badly. At the moment I can’t run or else I’ll be lame, I’ll do two exercises at home ”.

In these days, therefore, she trains alone at home with specific exercises with particular ‘tools’: bottles of liquor! Arranging with elements not particularly suited to practice, Parodi has nevertheless found a way to carry out a useful workout to keep fit.

Her works are often online between posts and stories on Instagram, and also for this reason she allows herself a few more whims at the table. For years she has been leading the cooking show Bake Off Italia, a dessert program that often sees her as the protagonist with always varied and original recipes. Perhaps it is precisely with this closeness to sweets that she trains constantly to allow herself to take off some extra treats at the table: “Sometimes you ask me how I can not get fat by cooking a lot… I try to run 4 km a day which if done consistently keeps me in shape. Ps: my knees, however, are not happy! “.

Sometimes he trains in company regardless of the place: whether he is at home, during breaks from work or on vacation, training and fitness must never be missing, perhaps with music.

We talked about the house and Benedetta is particularly equipped in this respect: she has a room with a treadmill, a boxing bag and other equipment that her husband Fabio Caressa also uses with considerable interest.