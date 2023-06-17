Home » He drinks supermarket water and feels bad: bottles withdrawn
Health

by admin
A 52-year-old man from Vigevano, in the province of Pavia, fell ill after drinking mineral water from a half-litre bottle purchased in recent days in a city supermarket.

The 52-year-old was rescued first by his family members and then by the 118 operators, who took him to the hospital to carry out checks: his conditions, from what has been learned, would not be serious. The supermarket chain has decided to temporarily withdraw the mineral water brand from the shelves, pending analyzes to be conducted.

