He eats oysters and dies of a ‘flesh-eating bacteria’ infection. The warning to those who bought shellfish in the same place: “Throw them away”

He ate oysters and died of vibrio vulnificus infection. We are in Missouri and the man, 54, died at St. Clare Hospital on Thursday 15 June. The St.Louis County Health Department has issued a statement to report on the man’s death from the ‘flesh-eating bacterium’, or vibrio vulnificus and has recommended to everyone who has bought oysters at The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester to throw them away. “There is no evidence that the venue contaminated the oysters in any way, it is likely that they were already contaminated.” “Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that normally lives in warm sea water and is part of a group of vibrios called ‘halophilic’ because they need salt”, reads the website Floridahealth. The ‘flesh-eating bacteria’ lead to a rare and very serious infection of the subcutaneous tissues which, if not treated properly, can lead to septicemia and death of the patient. According to the researchers of theUniversity of East Anglia in the UKby 2040, annual cases of vibrio vulnificus could double up due to warming of the oceans caused by climate change.