Alessandria: he eats sausages and dies soon after, he investigates a large company, the details

Suspected 4th case of Listeria for taking raw sausagesContinue i suspected cases of Listeriaafter taking raw sausages of chicken. This is the fourth case that occurred in recent days, in province of Alessandria. On the case of meningite da Listeria monocytogenes, the general direction for hygiene and food safety and nutrition, the prosecutor of Alessandria together with the ASL and the Carabinieri del Nas are working on the case. The ministry machine was immediately activated and mobilized.

According to the first reconstructions of the incident, the man would have bought sausages from a large food company which, among its suppliers, also has the company that marketed the contaminated products until 12 September. The 80-year-old victim, as his relatives also explained, had daily habits of eating raw sausages.

According to what reported on Repubblica “Now it is necessary to understand if it is the same strain, the St 155, which caused the death of three other people between December 2021 and June 2022 in Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna. This it could be the fourth case. Doubts are few“.