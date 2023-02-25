He lowered himself with the sheets from the maximum security wing of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro and fled. Marco Raduano, known as “Pallone”, a 40-year-old native of San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia), boss of the Montanari clan of the Gargano mafia, is now wanted throughout Sardinia with checkpoints on main and secondary roads, ports and airports . “As soon as the Prison Police alerted us of the escape, around 7 pm, we launched the anti-crime plan in the province of Nuoro, notified all the Police Headquarters of Sardinia and the Border Police in the ports and airports of the Island – confirms to ANSA the commissioner of the Barbagia capital Alfonso Polverino – There is an enormous deployment of police forces and men throughout the region, while the Nuoro prison police work on the internal front through the analysis of video cameras from the prison and testimonies “. Raduano boasts a long criminal career and has sentences that he must finish serving in 2046 for drug trafficking with aggravating mafia, murder, crimes against the person, against property and in the field of weapons and drugs. He was under high security 3. On February 3, he was notified of a sentence that became definitive to 19 years’ imprisonment, plus three years of probation, because the appeal to the Cassation had been declared inadmissible. This is a sentence linked to the maxi anti-mafia operation ‘Neve di Marzo’, coordinated by the DDA of Bari and carried out by the military of Vieste in October 2019 when a criminal association aimed at drug trafficking was defeated, aggravated by the mafia method, which used even weapons of war. The prison of Badu ‘e Carros is a maximum security prison where several terrorists and mafia are held and from which no one has ever escaped. One wonders how it could have happened that a prisoner of the security wing found the doors open enough to be able to escape. And there are doubts about the time of the escape: the Prison Police gave the alarm around 7 pm but the escape could date back to a few hours earlier. The news was given by some trade unions who raised yet another alarm for the poor security conditions in which prison police officers work. “This escape in the disastrous prison system is the umpteenth confirmation of the inadequacy, even of the special circuit defined as high security – denounces Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police – A fact that causes the inflation of the restriction as a side effect to the hard prison of 41-bis. We have 18,000 prison police personnel lacking, inadequate equipment, non-existent or non-functioning technological and electronic systems. This while since the government took office we have been waiting to be summoned by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, or at least by the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove, who seems to prefer trips to the territories and ‘private’ meetings to the official ones of the unions”. “We have no sure news of how the escape could have taken place – says Giovanni Villa, regional secretary of the FNS Cisl – we trust in the forces of order so that the escaped person will be captured as soon as possible”. For the secretary general of Sappe, Donato Capece, “what happened is of unprecedented gravity and is the consequence of the wicked dismantling of prison security policies”. A situation of great alarm. “It’s time to declare a state of emergency for prisons – urges the president of the union of prison police, Giuseppe Moretti – That the Italian prison system is a bandwagon in disarray is a certain fact and someone needs to take note”.

