He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly enters his ear and lays its eggs: the excruciating pains, then the shocking discovery

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly enters his ear and lays its eggs. The scene from Me and my parasites it happened in Brazil to Mr. Valdemir Dencati. As reported by the British tabloids, the middle-aged man had fallen asleep on the sofa and then upon waking up began to have shooting pains in the ear from which a few flies came out. The man’s rush to an emergency room was for some time in vain as Mr. Dencati was not registered in the national health system. Until some compassionate doctor hospitalized him anyway, administering intravenous drugs plus a ear washing. However, the procedure is not sufficient, because amid a thousand controversies from his wife reported in the Brazilian newspapers, the man has yet to go under the knife for the definitive surgery: “The insects are eating him from the inside”, the woman said.